Aintree Friday review: Belfast Banter completes Cheltenham-Aintree double

Belfast proves top-flight hero County Hurdle hero Belfast Banter (9/1) completed the Chelteham-Aintree double in the Betway Top Novices' Hurdle. Peter Fahey's charge took the step up to Grade One company in his stride, hard on the bridle when going to the front approaching the last. The late charge of Do Your Job (12/1) meant he had to be shaken up but he was always doing enough under Kevin Sexton, winning by three lengths. Dusart (5/2 joint-favourite) was off the bridle early but stayed on well to take third.

Reaction Winning jockey Sexton told ITV Racing: “It’s unbelievable. It’s my first Grade One and Peter’s first Grade One – it’s what you dream about really. “I got the Cheltenham winner and have always wanted a Grade One winner. I can’t believe this horse has done it. “He travelled and jumped, and I got there way too soon. I knew they’d stop (in front), but they stopped way sooner than I thought they would. “He got there so easily I literally couldn’t take him back. To be fair to him, he put his head out and galloped the whole way to the line. He’s just all of a sudden developed the will to win.”

Irish team make flying start Tronador ran out a ready winner of the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle for Sneezy Foster and Jack Kennedy. The 22/1 chance was the only Irish representative in the race and made his move two out, showing a smart turn of foot to quickly settle matters. Value Bet selection Dans Le Vent (18/1) travelled strongly and chased him home but could never land a blow, going down by two-and-a-half lengths. Edwardstone (7/1) as ever ran a fine race in these big handicaps in third with 6/1 favourite Mister Coffey a creditable fourth.

Tronador (red and white silks) on his way to victory at Aintree