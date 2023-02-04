Paul Townend switched her wide but by the time she was in full flight, the 9/2 winner had skipped clear and try as she might, Lossiemouth was still two-and-a-half lengths adrift at the line.

The 1/3 market leader had the measure of her stable companion over Christmas but lost her pitch three out on Saturday after being impeded by the weakening Jourdefete.

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Sky Bet cut Gala Marceau to 4/1 from 10s for the JCB Triumph Hurdle and eased Lossiemouth out to 13/8 from 11/10. Betfair are 9/4 from 11/8 about Lossiemouth with Gala Marceau 4/1 from 10/1. Paddy Power halved the winner in price to 7/2.

“Paul (Townend) got into a lot of trouble, but the winner is a good filly and she’s improving all the time,” said Mullins. “Paul thinks he was a little unlucky. That (same ownership) was the disappointing part about it. Paul said to me he got done three times.

“I just hope it doesn’t leave its mark that she had such a hard run from the third-last home. She put in a huge effort for a juvenile filly and that might just leave a mark. That’s what I’m really worried about and I would have been happier if Paul had maybe just been hands and heels. The writing was on the wall, so what was the point in hitting her.

“He has to have a go to try to win, but to me unless Danny’s made a mistake at the last he wasn’t going to get to that one.”

On the winner he said: “We thought she had every chance coming here today if anything happened to the other one. Lossiemouth had been working well at home, but Gala Marceau probably had more scope for improvement. She jumps very well and she’s a good filly.”