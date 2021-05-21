Donn McClean: The main contenders in the Irish 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas

Donn McClean runs the rule over the main contenders in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas at The Curragh this weekend.

They ran the Irish 2,000 Guineas for the first time a hundred years ago this year. Tommy Burns Sr rode Soldennis to victory in that first renewal, and he rode four more winners of the race between 1923 and 1948. A hundred years later, and the record book says that only one other rider, Martin Quirke, also in the 1920s and 30s and 40s, has clocked up five wins in the colts’ Classic, and no rider has reached six. Shane Foley has won it once, on the Ken Condon-trained Romanised in 2018, and he has a real chance of doubling that tally in the Tattersalls-sponsored event on Saturday on Lucky Vega. We didn’t know that Jessica Harrington’s colt would stay a mile before he ran in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket. He had shown so much pace as a juvenile, he was brilliant in winning the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes at The Curragh last August over six furlongs and, on the one occasion on which he ventured beyond the sixth furlong, in the National Stakes back at The Curragh in September, he came up short. But he didn’t have a lot of luck in-running in the National Stakes, and Jessica Harrington was always intent on starting him off this season in the Guineas. If he didn’t stay a mile, they could always come back in trip. He stayed all right. He was strong all the way to the line at Newmarket in a three-way battle that saw him go down by just a short head and a neck to Poetic Flare and Master Of The Seas, the three of them clear. Add that to his Phoenix Stakes win and his Middle Park Stakes second at two, and he is a big player in Saturday’s race. The ground has to be a concern for the Lope De Vega colt. Not because he doesn’t handle an ease, it was on the easy side when he won the Phoenix Stakes, but because very soft ground may blunt his speed over a mile. And it is set to be very soft. They had 34mm of rain on Thursday night into Friday morning, and there is more forecast. So much, in fact, that they are planning to inspect on Saturday morning.

Watch a full replay of the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket

Hopefully the track will pass that inspection, because the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas is shaping up to be a fascinating race, one of the highlights of a weekend of top-class racing. Poetic Flare is set to contest his third Guineas. Winner of the Guineas Trial at Leopardstown on his debut this season, Jim Bolger’s colt kept on strongly in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket to get up and beat Master Of The Seas by the bob of a head, with Lucky Vega that neck behind in third. The Dawn Approach colt has been to Longchamp and back in the meantime for the French 2000 Guineas, where it didn’t really happen for him. There is just a six-day break between Longchamp and The Curragh this year, but he is a tough and hardy colt who takes his racing well. His trainer said that he was actually one kilo heavier when he returned to Coolcullen after his Newmarket exertions than he was before he set off. Jim Bolger reports him in good form, and remember that the trainer sent out Finsceal Beo to win the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket and the Irish 1000 Guineas at The Curragh in 2007, with a narrow defeat in the French 1000 Guineas sandwiched between the two. Kevin Manning stays loyal to Poetic Flare, with Rory Cleary getting the call up to ride his stable companion Mac Swiney. The New Approach colt was beaten in the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial on his debut this season, but that wasn’t his true running, and he proved his talent and his ability to handle soft ground when he won the Group 1 Vertem Futurity Trophy last October on his final run at two. Ryan Moore stays loyal to Wembley. He rode Aidan O’Brien’s horse in the Dewhurst last year and in the Guineas at Newmarket this year, and it is significant that he is set to ride him again on Saturday. The Galileo colt ran a big race on soft ground in the Dewhurst to finish second to his stable companion St Mark’s Basilica, last week’s French 2000 Guineas winner, when he had to do a lot of running out towards the centre of the track, away from the stands rail. You have to forgive him a poor run at Newmarket, but that was his seasonal debut, he came under pressure early on the fast ground, and Ryan Moore wasn’t hard on him once his winning chance had gone. He proved that he could handle soft conditions on more than one occasion last year, and we have seen in the recent past that Aidan O’Brien-trained colts can bounce back from poor runs at Newmarket to win the Irish Guineas. Van Gogh and Battleground will join Wembley in the line-up, as Aidan O’Brien bids to win the Irish 2,000 Guineas for a 12th time. Like their stable companion, both colts will have to bounce back from poor runs at Newmarket, but they are both regally bred and they both proved their talent last year as juveniles. Van Gogh – by American Pharoah out of Imagine – finished second to One Ruler in the Autumn Stakes and won the Group 1 Criterium International on heavy ground at Saint-Cloud in October, while Battleground – by War Front out of Found – won the Vintage Stakes and finished second in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf. It may be that Van Gogh will improve again as he steps up in distance, and it may be that Battleground will be even better on better ground than the ground that he will encounter on Saturday, despite the fact that he won the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot last year on soft ground, so Wembley may represent Aidan O’Brien’s best chance of landing his 12th Irish 2,000 Guineas. And the champion trainer’s best chance of landing a 10th Irish 1,000 Guineas may lie with Joan Of Arc. The Galileo filly has been favourite for the race since she ran out an impressive winner of the Irish 1,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown two weeks ago. A full-sister to Guineas winners Gleneagles and Marvellous, she raced just once last season as a juvenile, but she has progressed with each of her races this term, and she is a worthy favourite, but she may not have it all to herself. Pretty Gorgeous hasn’t run this season yet, but she was very good last year as a juvenile, and she excelled on easy ground. Beaten by Shale on good ground in the Silver Flash Stakes and in the Moyglare Stud Stakes, Joseph O’Brien’s filly was impressive in winning the Debutante Stakes on soft ground at The Curragh in August, and she probably put up her best performance on her final run of the season in winning the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket in October, also on soft ground. She is going into the race without a run this term, but we know that she can go well fresh, she won her maiden at Bellewstown on her racecourse debut last year by five lengths.

