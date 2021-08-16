The Aidan O’Brien-trained son of Camelot created a huge impression in the Beresford Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday, cruising to victory under Seamie Heffernan as he came from last to first to take his record to two from two.

A trip to Town Moor on October 23 now awaits, should all go well – a race his sire won in 2011 en route to landing the following year’s 2000 Guineas and Derby.

O’Brien said: “He’s a lovely horse and was showing loads before he went to Killarney (on debut). He came forward every week after that, and it was a lovely second stage for him.

“The plan was to come here and then he might go for the Futurity if he stays well. Sometimes this time of the year horses can go off, because he is a big horse.

“He has plenty of class and is not short of pace. He goes through his work very well.”