Doncaster Thursday review: Inspiral cut for Classic glory after May Hill Stakes success

A review of the action from Doncaster on Thursday as Inspiral did her reputation no harm with a clear-cut success under Frankie Dettori.

Inspiral makes light work of May Hill rivals Inspiral solidified her position at the head of the betting for next year’s 1000 Guineas with a straightforward success in the Cazoo May Hill Stakes at Doncaster. Owned by Cheveley Park Stud, the John and Thady Gosden-trained filly was sent off at the prohibitive price of 2/9 having won her first two races stylishly. A daughter of Frankel, she was settled in the middle of the field by Frankie Dettori in the early stages, as Prosperous Voyage took them along at a sedate tempo.

When the pace quickened at halfway Dettori moved into the centre of the track to take up the running from Banshee. While she perhaps did not quite display the same startling turn of foot on show at Sandown, the further she went the better she looked. Dettori gave her one tap behind the saddle and she pulled well clear in the final furlong, taking a while to be pulled up. Prosperous Voyage stayed on again for second after being outpaced when the taps were turned on, but she was beaten three and three-quarter lengths. Sky Bet make the winner their 7/1 favourite for next year’s 1000 Guineas.

Free Wind breezes home in Park Hill

Free Wind and Frankie Dettori in complete control

Free Wind continued her rapid progression when routing her rivals the Hippo Pro3 Park Hill Fillies’ Stakes at Doncaster. A second Group Two winner of the afternoon for Frankie Dettori and John and Thady Gosden, Free Wind was sent off the 15/8 favourite and ran out a hugely-impressive seven-length winner. Victorious in three of her four outings this season, this was undoubtedly a career-best performance and Dettori always looked in control.

