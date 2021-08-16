Doncaster Thursday review: Inspiral cut for Classic glory after May Hill Stakes success

A review of the action from Doncaster on Thursday as Inspiral did her reputation no harm with a clear-cut success under Frankie Dettori.
Inspiral solidified her position at the head of the betting for next year’s 1000 Guineas with a straightforward success in the Cazoo May Hill Stakes at Doncaster.
Owned by Cheveley Park Stud, the John and Thady Gosden-trained filly was sent off at the prohibitive price of 2/9 having won her first two races stylishly.
A daughter of Frankel, she was settled in the middle of the field by Frankie Dettori in the early stages, as Prosperous Voyage took them along at a sedate tempo.
When the pace quickened at halfway Dettori moved into the centre of the track to take up the running from Banshee.
While she perhaps did not quite display the same startling turn of foot on show at Sandown, the further she went the better she looked.
Dettori gave her one tap behind the saddle and she pulled well clear in the final furlong, taking a while to be pulled up.
Prosperous Voyage stayed on again for second after being outpaced when the taps were turned on, but she was beaten three and three-quarter lengths.
Sky Bet make the winner their 7/1 favourite for next year’s 1000 Guineas.
Free Wind continued her rapid progression when routing her rivals the Hippo Pro3 Park Hill Fillies’ Stakes at Doncaster.
A second Group Two winner of the afternoon for Frankie Dettori and John and Thady Gosden, Free Wind was sent off the 15/8 favourite and ran out a hugely-impressive seven-length winner.
Victorious in three of her four outings this season, this was undoubtedly a career-best performance and Dettori always looked in control.
Yesyes took over at the head of affairs three furlongs from home, but Dettori was still motionless before beginning to make his challenge against the far rail. Free Wind had questions to answer about her stamina, but the filly just pulled further and further clear. Hugo Palmer’s Golden Pass stayed on into second with Yesyes holding on for third.
Paddy Power go 9/2 about Free Wind’s chance in the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot next month, although the daughter of Galileo has another option in France.
Thady Gosden said: “That was very pleasing. Obviously the trip was an unknown. She’d only won over a mile and a half before in France.
“She could have run in the St Leger. We’ll never know what would have happened. Obviously today’s race was a different kettle of fish.
“She settles well off any pace really and also has a turn of foot that most of those others wouldn’t necessarily have. Frankie rode her perfectly – he put her to sleep and she quickened up nicely.
“The obvious options are the fillies and mares race on Champions Day and there’s also the Prix Royallieu on Arc day as well.”
Dettori feels next month’s ParisLongchamp contest could be the best option.
He added: “She hasn’t stopped improving. Wow, what a performance today, she’s improved a lot. I suspect the Prix de Royallieu on Arc weekend will be next.
“I rode her on loose ground in Deauville and good to firm today and she’s getting better. She’s quite tiny but she’s got a massive heart with a big engine."
