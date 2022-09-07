Eshaada seeking return to winning form in Park Hill

Champions Day winner Eshaada sets the standard in Thursday’s Coral Park Hill Fillies’ Stakes.

The Roger Varian-trained four-year-old had the likes of Snowfall behind her when beating Albaflora in a driving finish to the Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot last year.

She has only been seen twice to date this season, with connections believing she is better come the autumn and she needs to bounce back having been involved in a barging match in the Lancashire Oaks when last seen.

“Hopefully she can get back to winning ways. We always knew she was more likely to be an autumn filly, it seems to be her time of year,” said owner Shadwell’s racing manager Angus Gold.

“She seems to handle easy ground, if that’s what we get. I don’t want to sound too clever in saying it’s the time of year rather than the ground but it seems that way.

“She was out late as a two-year-old, ran well early at three and was second in the Ribblesdale before disappointing in the Yorkshire Oaks. She won really well at Ascot on Champions Day.

“We ran her back at Newbury just to get a run into her when she ran a fair race, but things didn’t particularly go to plan last time out at Haydock. Everybody has been very happy with her training into the race, the plan has always been to head back to Ascot where the ground will hopefully be in her favour by that stage, so it will be nice to see her come out and run a good race.”

Varian also runs Believe In Love.