Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Adayar winning at Ascot
Adayar winning at Ascot

Doncaster Thursday preview: All eyes on Adayar return

By Sporting Life
16:12 · WED September 07, 2022

Charlie Appleby expects to have a clearer idea about Adayar’s potential ambitions for the rest of the season after he makes his belated reappearance at Doncaster on Thursday.

It has been a frustrating campaign for connections of last season’s Derby and King George hero, having been off the track since finishing fifth in the Champion Stakes at Ascot last October.

An intended return at Royal Ascot failed to come to fruition, while he was subsequently ruled out of the Eclipse at Sandown and a defence of his King George crown. Recent reports of his well being have been more positive, however, and he appears to face a relatively straightforward task in taking on just two rivals – including stablemate Dhahabi – in the 10-furlong Hilton Garden Inn Doncaster Conditions Stakes.

“Adayar’s preparation has gone well and we felt this looked the right race to start his belated four-year-old campaign,” Appleby told the Godolphin website. “As with any horse following a significant time off, we will be expecting him to come forward for the run.

Timeform Flat Offer

“He had a nice blow under William Buick on Tuesday and we are looking forward to seeing him back on the track. Hopefully, this will give us a good steer as to where we go for the rest of the year.”

Adayar’s big-race entries include the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on October 2, in which he also finished fourth last season, and the Champion Stakes back at Ascot two weeks later.

The only horse willing to take on Appleby’s pair is the Andrew Balding-trained Masekela, who receives 6lb from his two older rivals and was last seen finishing fourth in the Strensall Stakes at York.

Balding said: “Someone has got to take him (Adayar) on and our horse has been pretty consistent this year and the drop back in trip at York seemed to suit him well. He ran a really good race at York and I hope he can run well again.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING