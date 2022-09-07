Charlie Appleby expects to have a clearer idea about Adayar’s potential ambitions for the rest of the season after he makes his belated reappearance at Doncaster on Thursday.

It has been a frustrating campaign for connections of last season’s Derby and King George hero, having been off the track since finishing fifth in the Champion Stakes at Ascot last October. An intended return at Royal Ascot failed to come to fruition, while he was subsequently ruled out of the Eclipse at Sandown and a defence of his King George crown. Recent reports of his well being have been more positive, however, and he appears to face a relatively straightforward task in taking on just two rivals – including stablemate Dhahabi – in the 10-furlong Hilton Garden Inn Doncaster Conditions Stakes. “Adayar’s preparation has gone well and we felt this looked the right race to start his belated four-year-old campaign,” Appleby told the Godolphin website. “As with any horse following a significant time off, we will be expecting him to come forward for the run.