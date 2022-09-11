Check out the view from connections ahead of the rest of the action from Sunday's meeting at Doncaster.
Alan King reports Trueshan “ready for a run” as he returns his stable star to the track in the rescheduled Coral Doncaster Cup.
Just as was the case last season, the six-year-old has missed several engagements on account of unsuitable ground, including the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in June and last month’s Lonsdale Cup at York.
He did, though, produce a tremendous weight-carrying performance to win the Northumberland Plate Newcastle, before coming off third best in a titanic tussle with Kyprios and Stradivarius when defending his Goodwood Cup crown.
Rain during the week meant Trueshan was all set to run on Friday, before the death of the Queen led to racing being cancelled.
But with the final day of the St Leger Festival moved back 24 hours, the Doncaster Cup was added to be part of a nine-race card, meaning Trueshan will get to race on Town Moor after all.
King said: “It’s possibly handy that we had an extra day, although the ground could dry up a wee bit by Sunday. But they have had a nice drop all week and it should be fine for him. I could do with getting a run into him, to be fair. We run there and we have the Prix du Cadran (ParisLongchamp) in three weeks and then Ascot (Long Distance Cup) after that, so we need to get him rolling – and he’s ready for a run, you know?
“He has travelled all the way to Doncaster, and came back yesterday (Friday) and he will have to do the same again tomorrow, so it is not ideal, but there we are. I’m happy with the horse, anyway.”
Trueshan’s main rival in the Qipco British Champions Series contest appears to be Andrew Balding’s Coltrane, who was last seen finishing 14-length second to Quickthorn in the Lonsdale Cup.
“He’s got a bit to find, but he wasn’t seen to best advantage in a funny race at York last time, where he had to go and chase the winner earlier than we would have liked,” said Balding.
“The slightly bigger field is a plus, and the longer trip should help too. If he runs his race he’s a good prospect for the first three. The only worry is that he’s had a long season. He’s been on the go all year and when you get to this stage of the season it can be a bit of a concern, but if he’s still in form he might go to Longchamp for the Cadran.”
David O’Meara’s Get Shirty has been a revelation this season, winning four out of six including at Royal Ascot and the Old Newton Cup at Haydock but this represents a different test.
“I’ve been very pleased with him all year. He’d done absolutely nothing wrong and had won four out of five going to the Ebor (fifth), where I think he performed well despite being drawn wide and being held up off a slow pace,” said O’Meara.
“He’s in good order and I’m looking forward to running him at Doncaster. He goes in most ground, but we are going right up in trip so I guess I would prefer it not too testing if possible.”
Old Borough Cup winner Island Brave is out again quickly for Heather Main, while Reshoun (Ian Williams), Stratum (Willie Mullins), Haizoom (Keith Dalgleish) and Lismore (Henry de Bromhead) complete the field.
Dual winners Chaldean and Silver Knott go head-to-head in the Coral Champagne Stakes.
Saved from Saturday, the seven-furlong Group Two is now the curtain-raiser and while only three runners go to post, it promises to be a hugely informative contest with the future in mind.
Both Chaldean and Silver Knott bring Group Three-winning form to the table, with Balding’s Chaldean bidding to follow up success in the Acomb Stakes at York and the Charlie Appleby-trained Silver Knott out to supplement an impressive victory in the Solario at Sandown.
Chaldean carries the colours of Juddmonte, whose racing manager Barry Mahon said of Frankie Dettori’s mount: “He’s a nice horse, he’s a very genuine, straightforward colt.
“I thought he did it well at York, he showed guts, I think the stiff seven furlongs there suited him and hopefully it will again at Doncaster. He does want to go a mile, but it was a long time to wait until the Royal Lodge (at Newmarket, September 24).
“He’s going to be very competitive so we thought we’d fit him in here and that will lead us on to the Futurity Trophy or something similar over a mile at the end of the year.”
Chaldean beat Silver Knott in a Newbury novice event in July, but Appleby is hopeful his charge might turn the form around in the rematch.
“Silver Knott has come out of the Solario in good form and it wouldn’t be a negative if the ground comes up on the slower side,” he told the Godolphin website.
“We are reopposing Chaldean, but I feel that Silver Knott has progressed with each run since and will be very competitive.”
The small but select field is completed by Michael O’Callaghan’s Indestructible, who was beaten just half a length into second place by Chaldean in the Acomb and is certainly no forlorn hope.
The Platinum Queen is expected to prove “a tough nut to crack” in the Cazoo Flying Childers Stakes.
Richard Fahey’s charge was so impressive in winning a conditions race at Glorious Goodwood that it prompted Middleham Park Racing to stump the £40,000 supplementary fee to add her to the Nunthorpe field at York.
Taking on the boys and her elders, albeit receiving a hefty weight allowance, The Platinum Queen justified the bold call by beating all bar Highfield Princess in the five-furlong Group One.
She drops back to Group Two level and into her own age group on Town Moor and a reproduction of her Nunthorpe effort will undoubtedly make her difficult to beat on Sunday.
“There was no shame whatsoever in being beaten by what is probably the best sprinter in Europe at the moment in Highfield Princess,” said Middleham Park’s Tom Palin.
“We put our money where our mouth was, we rolled the dice, it was sporting of the owners to give it a go and we very nearly came up with two sixes – we probably came up with 11!
“It confirmed what we thought about her – she’s an asset going into these high-quality races.
“It looks like we’ve had all the rain we’re going to have now and it’s drying out, there’s no evidence that she doesn’t go on soft but with the speed she possesses you just think that with a lot of cut in the ground you might not see her at the peak of her ability.
“We take on Trillium, who we’ve sort of taken on indirectly. We haven’t met her but she held the track record for about half an hour at Goodwood before we went and broke it, she looks like she sets a fair standard again. If she (The Platinum Queen) can replicate her Nunthorpe run she should be a tough nut to crack, but that’s not to say she’s a certainty.”
The light blue Middleham Park silks are also carried in the Group Two affair by the Keith Dalgleish-trained Prince Of Pillo, unbeaten in two races after landing the Ripon Hornblower Conditions Stakes last time out.
“I wouldn’t rule out the likes of Prince Of Pillo as well, he’s unbeaten in two runs and he won the Hornblower well,” said Palin
“If it’s softer ground then I think that could see him run very well also – I think it’s quite a deep race.”
O’Callaghan sends the battle-hardened Crispy Cat from Ireland, as well as Harry Time, with Richard Hannon’s Trillium and Karl Burke’s Wolverhampton winner Lady Hamana two other hopes for the home team.
Group Two honours are also up for grabs in the Cazoo Park Stakes, another Group Two, for which Ralph Beckett’s Kinross is likely to be a hot favourite.
The seven-furlong specialist was last seen triumphing in the lucrative City of York Stakes and heads to Doncaster after missing last weekend’s Sprint Cup at Haydock due to the quick ground.
His rivals include the Charlie Hills-trained Garrus, who was last seen finishing a close third behind Highfield Princess in the Prix Maurice de Gheest.
Hills said: “We’re trying him back over seven after running a massive race in France last time. He seems to be in the form of his life and we’re really looking forward to it. He’s only run over seven once before. He’s a nice, laid-back horse so we’ll see.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.