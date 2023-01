A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Doncaster where Tommy's Oscar won the Lightning Novices' Chase.

Oscar stamps class on Lightning Tommy’s Oscar stamped his class on the MND Association Race For Research Lightning Novices’ Chase at Doncaster with a smooth performance. A Grade Two winner over hurdles, he was just below the very best last season but promised to take high rank over fences. A win at Carlisle and a second in a hot event at Cheltenham to Banbridge offered plenty of encouragement on that front, but reverting to hurdles for the Fighting Fifth did not quite work out.

