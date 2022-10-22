Xanadu springs surprise

Mick Channon’s Legend Of Xanadu caused a minor upset in the Carlsberg Marstons Doncaster Stakes.

With Aidan O’Brien doubly represented by Aesop’s Fables and Hispanic, and his son Donnacha running Wodao, as well as John and Thady Gosden fielding Bresson, the race looked strong for Listed level.

Having won the Woodcote at Epsom’s Derby meeting, Legend Of Xanadu had somewhat lost his way through the summer but back on ground with plenty of cut, he stayed on stoutly to beat Aesop’s Fables by a length and a quarter.

Connor Beasley was on board and said of the 12/1 winner: “I rode him over seven furlongs the last day and he ran well to finish fourth. Mick has always held him in high regard and he was confident coming into this today that he had a good chance.

“I think he thrives in this deep ground and coming back in trip helped. I obviously knew he’d stay and they went a nice gallop early which helped. I got him into a nice rhythm and when I did ask him the question, he gave me a lot of answers.”

Israr has the answers

John and Thady Gosden’s Israr (3/1 favourite) may be back at Doncaster in a fortnight for the November Handicap following a smooth success in the Vertem Very Different Stockbrokers Handicap.

A close third at Royal Ascot, he has only been seen once since due to quick ground but relished getting his toe in, defying a mark of 99 and beating his elders in the process.

“That was good, he’s a nice horse and he’s handled the ground because he had plenty of weight,” said John Gosden. “We’ll see what the handicapper does and hope he doesn’t punish him too much, otherwise we’ll be back in two weeks.

“We had three months that were very dry and I just backed off him. He ran in a slightly silly race with only three runners and we’ve been patient. We could think about the November Handicap, unless the handicapper does something silly, because I’m always mindful of the three-year-olds in that.”

Dunlop's fine season continues

Ed Dunlop has enjoyed his best season for a long time and his Queen’s Eyot (5/1) followed up a recent win at Haydock in the Vertem Leading The Field Nursery under Franny Norton.

Norton said: “It’s very soft ground but he goes through it really well.

“He won in a first-time visor the time before and it appears that and soft ground are the keys to him. He’s in the sales next week.”

George Boughey’s Totally Charming (7/1) enjoyed the drop in class having run in the Royal Hunt Cup and Cambridgeshire the last twice to win the Scott Dobson Memorial Handicap easily for Ryan Moore.