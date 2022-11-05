A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Doncaster as Metier - tipped at 10/1 in our Value Bet column - won the November Handicap.

Metier magic for Value Bet followers Metier won the BetGoodwin November Handicap for trainer Harry Fry. Tipped at 10/1 in Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet column, the six-year-old was never too far off the pace and came through with a couple of furlongs to travel to strike the front under Saffie Osborne. Teed Up (6/1) came from further back and briefly looked a real threat inside the last furlong but Metier found more for pressure in the worsening ground and pulled a length and a quarter clear to win from Emmett Mullins' raider. Emiyn was third at 33/1 with First Officer (7/1) fourth and Mr Allan (12/1) fifth.

“He was a little bit fresh early on, but he actually dropped the bridle really nicely and to be honest, I felt like I had them covered,” Osborne said. “He stays really well, Harry said he was in great shape and he definitely is. I just hope it rains before Royal Ascot next year! “He makes this ground feel like good ground when everything else is struggling in it. “I was meant to ride him in the Chester Cup, but the rain didn’t come and I was gutted that day." The success now means Osborne – who was crowned top rider in the Racing League series this year, picking up a £20,000 bouns – has just one winner left to ride before she loses her claim altogether and is no longer an apprentice. She said: “To end the season on this is amazing, I’ve got one more win left on my claim so to get that big handicap while I’m still claiming has always been a big target.”

Fast Response proves well named for Doncaster triumph Fast Response relished heavy conditions at Doncaster to land the Download The BetGoodwin App Wentworth Stakes – and might be seen in Group One company this time next year. The Fast Company filly has been hitting the frame all season in five-furlong sprints, winning on Town Moor in October to follow up a prior Nottingham victory. She was well beaten at the latter track on her latest outing, but bounced back when stepped up to six furlongs under Clifford Lee in the Listed Wentworth. An 8/1 chance, the three-year-old travelled happily on the inside from a stall four draw, reeling in the race leader with a furlong and a half left to cover and galloping on to a comfortable two-length victory.

“When she won here last time, the time was absolutely ridiculous,” said Nick Bradley of owners Nick Bradley Racing. “It was touch and go as to whether we were going to declare today, if we were feeling a bit more pessimistic we maybe wouldn’t have done. I just thought it was her last run of the year, we’ll give it a go. I’ve actually come in the horsebox to take her home myself after this! “She’s by Fast Company, whose progeny do very well on soft ground. She’s completely ground dependent. “I said to one of the owners that next year we’ll get to September and stop and then train her for the Abbaye – soft ground, five furlongs, that’s exactly what she wants.” Enticing goes on better for Balding Andrew Balding’s Something Enticing went one better than last year’s effort to win the BetGoodwin New UK Betting Site Irish EBF Gillies Fillies’ Stakes. The four-year-old was beaten just three-quarters of a length in the same race last season when trained by David Elsworth prior to his retirement. Beginning the campaign with another second-placed run in a Listed race when taking the same spot in Goodwood’s Tapster Stakes for Balding, the bay then went on to enjoy a hugely consistent run in handicaps. Returned to Listed level after three successive wins at a lower grade, Something Enticing went off at 9/1 on Town Moor and this time prevailed by a neck under David Probert. “She was second in this last year and we’ve just been waiting for the ground,” Balding said. “She has been the runner up twice in Listed races so it’s nice to get a win with her. I think that’ll be her done, she’s in the December sale. She’ll be worth a bit more now!”

