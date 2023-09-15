Doncaster Saturday preview: Quotes from trainers and owners of Saturday runners

Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's remaining big-race action at Doncaster.
Richard Hannon - Rosallion: “We were delighted with his run at Ascot and he’s come forward a good bit since then. We’ve been very happy with him and we’re looking forward to seeing him on Saturday. Al Musmak won very well at Haydock and he looks a nice horse, so that was very pleasing.
“We’ve won it with Threat, Chindit and Estidhkaar. It’s a nice race and it comes at a good time for the big races in the autumn and hopefully this is a nice race on the way to the Dewhurst.”
Charlie Hills - Iberian: “He ran a good race at Goodwood, but second time out round that track from a bad draw, a combination of track, inexperience and ground caught him out that day. I just felt stepping up in grade from first time out to a Group Two is a big step, especially on a track like Goodwood, on that ground, with a bad draw. He was a bit on and off the bridle.
“I was really pleased with how he finished up the straight and I’ve always liked him. His work has been really good leading up to this race and I would say this racecourse is going to suit him better. He is a very straightforward horse to train at home and his temperament and everything about him is really good. He’s done nothing wrong at home, won his maiden nicely and I certainly like to think he’s up to this level and maybe beyond.”
Karl Burke - Spycatcher: “We wanted to really keep him at six and he is in the Renaissance Stakes the following week at the Curragh, but this doesn’t look the strongest Group Two in the world and the ground is in his favour. He seems in great form so I think we’ll let him take his chance. At this time of year the ground can change and you’d hate to miss Doncaster and then it turns up decent ground at the Curragh.”
Chris Richardson, managing director for Audience's owners Cheveley Park Stud: “He came out of York really well but my only concern would be the ground I suppose, because all of his best efforts have been on good ground. He ran poorly at Goodwood on softish ground, so hopefully we get a drying scenario.
“It’s a trappy race and obviously Karl Burke’s horses are flying. But we deserve to be in there and John has been happy with him.If he had been allowed to race on his own at York rather than in a group, then he might have gone a bit closer, but he definitely has the ability as we saw
“I think gelding him has made all the difference. We always knew the ability was there, it was just a question of making him concentrate on what he needed to do rather than other things. It wouldn’t normally have been our plan to geld a horse of this quality, but he just made it a challenge last year. It’s nice he’s back on track now and fulfilling his potential.”
