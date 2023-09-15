Doncaster Saturday preview: Quotes from trainers and owners of Saturday runners

Richard Hannon - Rosallion: “We were delighted with his run at Ascot and he’s come forward a good bit since then. We’ve been very happy with him and we’re looking forward to seeing him on Saturday. Al Musmak won very well at Haydock and he looks a nice horse, so that was very pleasing.

“We’ve won it with Threat, Chindit and Estidhkaar. It’s a nice race and it comes at a good time for the big races in the autumn and hopefully this is a nice race on the way to the Dewhurst.”

Charlie Hills - Iberian: “He ran a good race at Goodwood, but second time out round that track from a bad draw, a combination of track, inexperience and ground caught him out that day. I just felt stepping up in grade from first time out to a Group Two is a big step, especially on a track like Goodwood, on that ground, with a bad draw. He was a bit on and off the bridle.

“I was really pleased with how he finished up the straight and I’ve always liked him. His work has been really good leading up to this race and I would say this racecourse is going to suit him better. He is a very straightforward horse to train at home and his temperament and everything about him is really good. He’s done nothing wrong at home, won his maiden nicely and I certainly like to think he’s up to this level and maybe beyond.”