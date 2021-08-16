Sporting Life
Doncaster racecourse

Doncaster review: Mossbawn wins on day of Group One action

By Sporting Life
13:47 · SAT October 23, 2021

A review of the pick of the rest of Saturday's action from Doncaster where Mossbawn got proceedings off to a good start for David Barron and Connor Beasley.

Mossbawn (4/1 joint-favourite) ran out a ready winner of division one of the virginbet.com Handicap for David Barron and Connor Beasley.

The four-year-old, who was winning for the third time this season, hit the front some way from home and ran on strongly to finish two and a half lengths clear of Deputy who, in turn, was over a length clear of Masked Identity in third.

The winning jockey told Sky Sports Racing: "The boss and the team have done a tremendous job with this horse.

"He was nice and relaxed today. He probably didn't see it out the last day but he hit the line really strongly today and has progressed as the season has gone on which is great for all of us."

General Panic (11/2) came from last to win the nursery under David Egan for trainer Sean Woods.

The son of Outstrip launched his challenge closest to the stands' side and locked horns with the front-running Mercurial and The Dunkirk Lads, running on well to deny Mercurial by three-quarters of a length.

Egan said: "He really stuck his head out the last furlong. I just wanted to give him a chance early to settle and see out the trip.

"I was able to follow the Chasemore Farm horse for as long as I could. It probably took him half a furlong to get into stride and the step up to seven was a big help. He handled the soft ground well. You want a proper soft ground horse to get through it today."

