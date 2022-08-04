Holloway Boy could head for the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster after proving his surprise Royal Ascot success was no fluke with a narrow defeat at Glorious Goodwood.

By trainer Karl Burke’s own admission, the Ulysses colt was considered little more than a social runner when making his racecourse debut in the Chesham Stakes at the summer showpiece meeting in Berkshire. But Holloway Boy belied odds of 40/1 when coming from last to first to secure Listed honours and he was a warm order to double his tally in last week’s Group Two Vintage Stakes. Favourite backers ultimately had their fingers burnt, with Burke’s charge mowed down late by Marbaan, but the Leyburn handler feels there are viable excuses. Burke said: “He tore a shoe off which wouldn’t have helped, that’s for sure, and then he got hampered a little bit after a couple of furlongs and Danny (Tudhope) had to change tactics.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“Because we changed position after getting hampered he hit the front a bit too soon as well, so all in all I think it was a very good run. “He’s in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster. He definitely won’t run before then and that will probably be his next stop. “A lot of people were calling his Royal Ascot win a bit of fluke. I know the form has been a bit mixed coming out of the race, but one thing is for sure, they don’t all run badly. “He improved a lot from that, it was a lot better performance at Goodwood and I’m sure he’ll improve again.”