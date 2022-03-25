Matt's Value Bet column, published on the eve of all major race televised meetings, was +39pts for the first two months of 2022 and is on track for a profitable March too

He tipped Queen Mother Champion Chase runner-up Funambule Sivola each-way at 50/1, Coral Cup third Ashdale Bob each-way at 22/1 and 18/1 Albert Bartlett winner The Nice Guy

Racing betting tips: Saturday March 26 1pt win Idilico in 1.35 Kelso at 25/1 (General) 1pt e.w. May Night in 2.25 Doncaster at 9/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4) 1pt e.w. Fame And Acclaim in 3.35 Doncaster at 28/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) 1pt e.w. Ametist in 3.35 Doncaster at 14/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Haggas backed to claim fifth Lincoln The SBK Lincoln has attracted a typically strong field and despite no runner for John and Thady Gosden this year, the betting is predictably being dominated by lightly-raced four-year-olds from some of the major Newmarket operations. Of the trio there’s clearly a fair amount of substance to the form of Modern News, who has course experience and a relatively recent prep run out in Dubai under his belt to boot. Taking 7lb off courtesy of budding talent Harry Davies could conceivably back-fire but Charlie Appleby rarely makes mistakes in these matters and, though needing to prove his stamina, the horse does seem likely to be plying his trade in Group company before long. Mujtaba looks to do everything so easily it’s hard to know how he’ll react to this big-field scenario but I’m not willing to take his price in order to find out, and I’m not against the idea of William Haggas winning it with his supposed second-string AMETIST.

You can’t keep his owners Cheveley Park Stud out of the headlines at the moment and this five-year-old brings some rock-solid form to the table including a fine third in the Cambridgeshire when last sighted. The first-time cheekpieces worn there (retained) appeared to spark him back to life after two lesser efforts and it’s worth noting how he hit the ground running last term. Admittedly, that was at a much lower level but winning his novice in good style at Wetherby last April suggests he might not be the hardest to get fit, and drying ground would be firmly in his favour. As for a mark of 94, he was 4/1 favourite for the Bunbury Cup off 96 in July so I’m not convinced he’s entirely in the assessor’s grip just yet, and being able to travel away in behind a large field seems to play to his strengths. Despite halving in price from the start of the week, Darkness has to be of interest too on debut for David O’Meara. He was a Listed winner as a juvenile in the care of Jean-Claude Rouget and although unable to cut it in three Pattern-level outings early last year, you sense there may not be many chances to back him off a mark of 95 in the UK.

Take chance on returning Eyre contender The other one I feel could be most over-priced at current odds, however, is FAME AND ACCLAIM. He ran in some of the hottest mile handicaps run in Ireland through 2021 and performed extremely well in all three outings at the Curragh, most notably when second to Visualisation from a mark of 97 towards the end of May.

The winner, third Horoscope and fourth Layfayette all went on to win Listed races later in the year whereas Fame And Acclaim was sold and switched to Les Eye, for whom he failed to win in half a dozen subsequent outings. However, the summer did feature a couple of very creditable performances, finishing third to La Trinidad at York in July and third to Quintillus at Newmarket the following month. He went off favourite for a valuable race back at York in October following a luckless seventh at Ayr’s Gold Cup meeting, but he failed to fire on the day which could easily be put down to what had by then become quite a long season. He’s now fresh from a winter break which included a breathing operation but, more importantly, the handicapper has eased him down to a mark of 95 and if he brings anything like that peak Irish form – or the placed efforts off 99 at York and HQ – he should be bang in the mix from the highest stall (22) with a strong pace to chase along the stands’ side thanks to Marie’s Diamond, Notre Belle Bete and Safe Voyage. Genuinely quick conditions would most likely be a negative but there was still plenty of juice left in it a little earlier in the week and it’s not like he won’t handle good ground as he’s won – and run well in defeat several times - on that in the past.

Night hard to resist with extra places The SBK Spring Mile Handicap isn’t quite the puzzle of previous seasons but with extra places on offer here too with Sky Bet and Hills, I’ll roll the dice with MAY NIGHT.

He’s definitely not been seen in his best light on his two most recent starts, not getting a clear run under Hayley Turner at Wolverhampton before racing far too keenly in the hands of Harry Davies at Kempton last time out. David Probert takes over and based on his two and a half-length third behind Edraak and Beloso at Kempton in December – when effectively racing from this mark (83, was 2lb wrong that day) – he has a serious form chance. He should also get a decent pace to chase on this occasion and this horse has unfinished business on the turf, and over this mile trip. If settling better in the first-time cheekpieces, he’ll be on the scene when it matters most. Headgear returning a sign of better to come Nothing appeals on the card at Kempton but there’s a competitive-looking Schloss Roxburghe Go North Cab On Target Handicap Hurdle at Kelso and I’m drawn to IDILICO at a huge price after a really eyecatching run at Newcastle last Saturday. He was running on again after the Lord Mayor’s show, having travelled into contention looking a threat before the principals quickened away, and I was left wonder if it was something of a confidence-boosting outing in light of the fall back chasing earlier in the month. He’d won in pretty good style from in-form I’m To Blame over hurdles at Musselburgh on his previous outing and is now only 4lb higher here, so he looks well worth another chance.