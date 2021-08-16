Doncaster Friday entries: Stradivarius star name

The entries are through for Doncaster on Friday and Stradivarius and Trueshan stand their ground in the feature race.

Doncaster Friday entries - Stradivarius star attraction Superstar stayer Stradivarius heads 16 high-class entries for Friday’s Doncaster Cup. John and Thady Gosden’s popular gelding could bid for a second victory in the Town Moor showpiece, having struck gold in 2019. The seven-year-old was last seen bagging his third win in the Lonsdale Cup at York last month, adding to his collection of big-race victories which includes three Gold Cups at Royal Ascot, four Goodwood Cups and two Yorkshire Cups.

Stradivarius was made to pull out all the stops by Spanish Mission on his latest appearance, coming out on top by only a head after a titanic tussle on the Knavesmire, although Andrew Balding’s charge will not renew rivalry on this occasion. Alan King has entered Goodwood Cup winner Trueshan, while Henry de Bromhead’s mare Lismore would be a fascinating challenger. She has not been seen since winning the Henry II Stakes at Sandown in May. Further competition comes in the shape of three strong Joseph O’Brien representatives – Melbourne Cup winner Twilight Payment, Master Of Reality and the prolific Baron Samedi. David Simcock’s Rodrigo Diaz is being aimed at the Melbourne Cup after his runner-up finish in the Geoffrey Freer Stakes and could feature – as could Tony Mullins’ Gold Cup second Princess Zoe.