Connections of Royal Patronage are looking forward to seeing him run in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster having seen his form repeatedly boosted.

Trained by Mark Johnston, the Wootton Bassett colt has won the Acomb and Royal Lodge on his last two starts, beating some highly-touted horses in the process. He had Dewhurst runner-up Dubawi Legend behind him in the Acomb, while he battled back to beat Coroebus in the Royal Lodge having seemingly given best to the subsequent Autumn Stakes winner. Royal Patronage also finished second to Dewhurst winner Native Trail in a Sandown maiden back in June.