Doncaster Cup news: Trueshan ruled out

Trainer Alan King had indicated on Thursday that the Goodwood Cup winner would not take his chance in the Group Two feature unless overnight rain softened the forecast good to firm ground.

It was therefore no surprise when King made an early announcement on Friday morning that Trueshan will be a non-runner because of the going – leaving John and Thady Gosden’s brilliant stayer Stradivarius with just five opponents as he bids to regain his Doncaster title.

The going at Doncaster remains good to firm, after 5mm of rain on Thursday.