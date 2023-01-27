It's a big weekend for National Hunt fans, featuring Trials Day at Cheltenham, and our man has some fancies there and at Doncaster.

Value Bet tips: Saturday, January 28 1pt win Phoenix Way in 1.50 Cheltenham at 16/1 (bet365, Paddy Power, Betfair) 1pt win Dusart in 2.25 Cheltenham at 14/1 (General) 1pt win Cloth Cap in 3.15 Doncaster at 10/1 (bet365, Hills) 1pt win Demachine in 3.15 Doncaster at 12/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Already advised 1pt e.w. Doyen Breed in 3.15 Doncaster at 25/1 (NR)

More happy hunting for Henderson in Cotswold? Loads of good betting opportunities on a terrific Trials Day at Cheltenham, plus the rescheduled Albert Bartlett Clarence House Chase which isn’t exactly screaming out for a wager but merits some consideration nevertheless. Two of the highest-rated jumpers around clash with Energumene odds-on to see off last year’s Sporting Life Arkle winner Edwardstone, who has taken the step up to the top table this season and was very impressive in the Tingle Creek at Sandown having missed intended targets earlier in the season here and at Ascot. Alan King’s horse unseated rider – something which also happened on his widely-forgotten-about chasing debut way back in December 2020 before reverting to hurdles for the rest of that campaign – when odds-on at Kempton over Christmas, but we certainly can’t be betting on him failing to make it round as his jumping, for the most part anyway, is good. If anything were to happen to either of the top two then it would really open up and I can’t fail to mention old favourite Funambule Sivola who hasn’t been able to recapture last year’s solid and progressive form in two starts this term, but will appreciate the cut in the ground and, perhaps even more crucially for those on the lookout for a shrewd feature-race interest, will be ridden to pick up the pieces. He did exactly that when second, beaten eight and a half lengths admittedly, to Energumene in last season's Champion Chase and he can be backed at 16/1 for a ‘top-two finish’ and 22/1 ‘without the favourite’ this Saturday. I’ll resist the temptation on this occasion with so many other nice races to go at.

The Paddy Power Cotswold Chase should be a good spectacle and, at the prices, I’m most interested in the lowest-rated in the field – DUSART. He was having his first run of the campaign, following an off-season breathing operation, when resuming over hurdles on good ground here last month and although sent off favourite, the run ultimately looked to be badly needed. He wasn’t suited by the omission of hurdles, or the slow early tempo of the race, either and I’m pretty sure the bare form (from Dusart’s perspective at least) can be classed as largely meaningless.

He’s miles better than that and Nico De Boinville, who is at Doncaster for Epatante, Mister Coffey and co. on Saturday, wasn’t unduly hard on the horse by any means when his chance had gone. I’m hoping he comes forward massively from the comeback run as he’ll be much better suited by a thorough test back over fences, and I’m not put off by the ground either as I just think he was a bit backward and too immature for the Brown Advisory when a well-held, though not disgraced, fifth behind L’Homme Presse – and the reopposing Ahoy Senor – at the Festival in March. He went on to beat Sounds Russian (conceding him 1lb) in the big novices' handicap at Ayr the following month and he’s weighted to confirm that superiority here. Dusart still has bags of potential on that spring evidence, his trainer has won this race twice in the past three years and he’s getting 6lb from favourites Protektorat and Noble Yeats which is always a great leveller around this time of year. I'll take my chances.

Where there's a will, there's a Way The Dahlbury Stallions At Chapel Stud Cleeve Hurdle looks a really poor race and you’d have to seriously respect Dashel Drasher if considering putting full faith in three-time winner Paisley Park at a short price as Jeremy Scott’s tough cookie might just get his own way out in front. We can swerve that and focus on the Paddy Power Cheltenham Countdown Podcast Handicap Chase in which it's worth chancing PHOENIX WAY on his first visit to Prestbury Park.

Trainer Harry Fry has presumably had his hand forced to some degree as he was understandably looking to go back to Ascot for the race this horse won last year prior to last weekend’s abandonment, and there’s always a suspicion he won’t be able to get into quite the same jumping rhythm around here. However, there's no getting away from the fact he’s back on a fair mark – just 2lb higher than when beating Fanion D’Estruval 12 months ago – and I was really encouraged by his belated seasonal reappearance run at Chepstow on December 27. Easy enough to back (14/1) and towards the rear early, he only really made the one jumping error (has fallen in the past) and made up some good ground in the straight to end up fourth. Granted, he's got to reverse things with easy winner Fugitive and third Silver Hallmark here, but he’s 12lb and 3lb better off with that pair respectively and is definitely another horse who you’d expect will strip fitter for a run. With Coole Cody among a bunch of five or six confirmed pace-setters in this line-up, we can expect a strong gallop from the off and if Kevin Brogan can pick his way through late, as he did at Ascot for Phoenix Way’s last success (replay below), he could be in business.

Take two in Town Moor feature Underfoot conditions could hardly be more contrasting up at Doncaster, where they’ve been watering parts of the home straight earlier this week. Friday’s meeting might have opened the ground a little come Saturday but there still won’t be much juice in it at all given there’s no further rain in the forecast. Sky Bet Handicap Chase top weight Ga Law should be in his element on good going and his Paddy Power Gold Cup win in November has received a couple of notable boosts since, with runner-up French Dynamite second to Fakir D’oudairies last weekend and third Midnight River winning the big one back at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day. His jumping may not be foot-perfect but he's still entitled to be learning in that department and I’m not convinced an 8lb rise in the weights will be enough to halt his progress. The step up to three miles might, though, as he’s never raced beyond the extended two and a half at Kempton and they can get racing a long way from home in this event which often leaves them well strung out. Ga Law will have to be even better over staying distances than he has been at the intermediate trip if he’s to win again so there’s enough of a question mark there to go looking a bit further afield. The thriving Tea For Free is the obvious alternative but he’s up significantly in class and the two who caught the eye as being over-priced are the more experienced pair of DEMACHINE and Cloth Cap. Kerry Lee should have won this race last year after Storm Control hit the front way too soon, only to be collared by a rallying Windsor Avenue, but it’s worth recalling Demachine was sent off just 5/1 and he actually ran a lot better than the finishing position (10th) suggests.

Demachine travelled and jumped well just off the pace until a mistake three out put him on the back foot and his old wind issues looked to rear up again from that point as he basically stopped to a walk. On this season’s evidence – following a second breathing operation in the summer – he’s right back on form, backing up his victory at Uttoxeter in May with decent efforts in defeat at Newbury and Cheltenham around the turn of the year. He won over three miles as a novice and still has some unfinished business as a stayer, while he’s able to run off a 2lb lower mark than when clearly fancied for this 12 months ago. Caoilin Quinn has never ridden for the yard before but seems a perfectly capable rider and his 5lb claim is a real asset in a race of this nature.

Brian Hughes has never ridden CLOTH CAP before either but they could get on famously as Jonjo O’Neill’s now 11-year-old has clearly been a bit fragile over the years, not really enjoying his two Grand National experiences but evidently back in decent form after a creditable sixth over the famous Aintree fences in last month’s Becher.