Ben Linfoot Saturday analysis | Cloth Cap, The Shunter and Newbury under the microscope

Ben Linfoot unpicks the results of Saturday's feature action at Kelso and Newbury with Cheltenham Festival and Grand National clues galore.

Cloth Cap thrown in in the National

Cloth Cap: Brilliant training performance from Jonjo O'Neill

How well in at the weights will CLOTH CAP be for the Randox Grand National when he’s reassessed on Tuesday? Given the ease with which he dispatched his bet365 Premier Chase rivals at Kelso on Saturday, I wouldn’t be afraid to think big, very big. And for that, you have to sit back and applaud this superlative training performance from Jonjo O'Neill. Clearly a hugely improved horse this season, thriving in a front-running role on goodish ground conditions with the cheekpieces on, he jumped impeccably, again, under Tom Scudamore, and simply looked in a different league to his Kelso opponents. The one that got closest to him was Aso, but he was over seven lengths adrift and Cloth Cap beat him with contempt, eased down, without being asked a question. Aso was ridden out to ensure second from Two For Gold and, while he might not be as good as he was when rated 168, this performance suggests his current rating of 158 isn’t far wrong and Cloth Cap was giving him 4lb. Two For Gold (rated 154) and Definitly Red (158) were beaten over 10 and 14 lengths by the winner, respectively, the former off a pound less, the latter off the same weight, which gives this result further substance. Indeed, Kim Bailey’s horse and Aso finished as close together as you would expect at the weights on the back of their Warwick one-two. It’s not beyond the realms Cloth Cap will be more than a stone well-in when he runs at Aintree from a perch of 148 so general quotes of 6/1 are no surprise whatsoever. Being chucked in at the weights is no golden ticket to National glory, we’ve seen enough evidence of that over the years, but there’s no getting away from Cloth Cap’s credentials. Scratching around for reasons to oppose him, he does have to prove himself over the Aintree birch. It might not be the test of old but it’s still very different to the park fences Cloth Cap is used to, but he jumps so well – his adjustments to his left at one or two fences are the only niggle – that you have to think he will cope just fine. His running style will certainly suit at Aintree, as he’ll reduce the chances of suffering bad luck in the run, and he shapes like he'll stay, too, so only a wet build-up to the big one will likely count against him judging by his overall profile. Owner Trevor Hemmings’ Many Clouds only won this Kelso race after he had already landed the Grand National, but the Premier Chase has been the launchpad for two National winners before – Ballabriggs, also for Hemmings, in 2011, and Auroras Encore, for Sue Smith, in 2013. Both were beaten at Kelso before triumphing at Aintree, but Cloth Cap will have a favourite’s chance of doing the double. Hemmings should be doffing his headwear of choice to O'Neill after engineering the situation with such clockwork precision.

More money no problems for The Shunter

The Shunter (far side) overhauls Ballyandy in the Greatwood back in November

You can also count the number of Cheltenham Festival winners from this century that had their prep race at Kelso on one hand. There was Master Tern in the year 2000, Jonjo O’Neill’s horse winning the County Hurdle on the back of a convincing win in the Premier Novices’ Hurdle at the Borders track. There was Simonsig in 2012, with Nicky Henderson’s dashing grey landing the Neptune Novices’ Hurdle via the Morebattle. And then there was Bellvano, also for Henderson, also in 2012, who accompanied Simonsig in the horsebox to and from Scotland - and he went back to Seven Barrows with a trophy, too, after winning the novices’ chase on the same card before scoring in the Grand Annual. Those three are your lot, but this traditionally strong Kelso card has had a makeover, including being moved a few weeks further into the season and to a Saturday, with prize-money boosts and a new bonus added, to boot. It could well become more of a pointer to the spring Festivals on the back of the changes, with a £100,000 bonus dangled for connections of any horse that manages to win both the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle and any race at Cheltenham. ‘Any’ is the key word in this instance, as Morebattle winner THE SHUNTER has no less than FIVE entries at Cheltenham, as he’s in the Coral Cup, County Hurdle and Martin Pipe over hurdles and the Grand Annual and Paddy Power Plate over fences. Brilliantly campaigned by Emmet Mullins, who won the Greatwood with this horse off a mark of 128 back in November, the trainer can now wait and see how the handicap fields pan out before committing this horse to his Festival target. He gets a 5lb penalty for the hurdle races after this, but is unpenalised in the chase handicaps, and with the Grand Annual now moved to the Wednesday Mullins can wait and see if he gets in that off his rating of 140 (he should do) before making his call. I’d have expected him to get in this year’s County off 135 even without the 5lb penalty, but he’s assured a run in that race now, and with a strongly-run two miles looking to suit this horse perfectly it looks a straight choice between the County or Grand Annual to me. The County, being on the last day of the Festival, might well be the one his trainer is leaning towards given he’ll have an extra two days to prepare him. Hugely improved since the application of a hood, The Shunter will have a fantastic chance of landing the six-figure bonus in either race, especially considering he showed that he can back up off a two-week break in the Greatwood.

Great performance from Umbrigado

Umbrigado snatches a dramatic win at Newbury

Newbury’s BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup card has been a fixture on this weekend, the penultimate Saturday before Cheltenham, for a while and we had a highly progressive winner of the feature in UMBRIGADO this year. This was his first run over two and a half miles on good ground since his hurdling days and he improved for it, putting in a career-best, winning well from another fast-improving novice in Killer Clown despite two careful leaps at the last two fences. He was helped by The Big Bite hanging left and nearly running out at the dividing rail before the water jump on the run-in, but he might well have won anyway judging by his strong finishing effort. If he goes to Cheltenham the Paddy Power Festival Plate, over the extended 2m4f, looks the race for him under a 5lb penalty, but trainer David Pipe sounded a cautious warning that the meeting might come a bit quick for him following Saturday’s victory. Mister McGoldrick, winner of the Plate back in 2008, was the last Festival winner to have had their prep on this Newbury card, as he was fifth to Natal in the same race when run under the Connaught banner. He was one of five Cheltenham winners this century to have run on this corresponding Newbury card and two of them, Greenhope and Desert Quest, ran in the same two-mile handicap hurdle in 2006 before landing the Grand Annual and County Hurdle respectively. That old 0-130 has been upgraded to a 0-140 (via being 0-135) in subsequent years, but this year’s emphatic winner, MILLERS BANK, isn’t in at Cheltenham, with trainer Alex Hales eyeing up the Scottish Champion Hurdle for his next port of call. One who is in at Cheltenham is runner-up HIGHWAY ONE O TWO, who appreciated reverting to more prominent tactics over hurdles after being held-up in a couple of hot handicaps following an aborted novice chasing campaign. He was well beaten by the winner, but was clear best of the rest and this was much better on what was just his sixth hurdling start. He’s looking reasonably handicapped off 137 now and could be a danger off the front end in a handicap hurdle somewhere. That might not be in a race as competitive as the County Hurdle, but he’s in there, he’s 50/1, and at least this return to form gives trainer Chris Gordon something to work on.