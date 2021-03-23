Huntingdon Tuesday review: Doddiethegreat popular winner

Trained by Nicky Henderson, the five-year-old runs in the Honeysuckle colours of owner Kenny Alexander.

He is named after Scottish rugby union great Doddie Weir, who is suffering from motor neurone disease and has set up his own charity to help others in the same situation.

The My Name’5 Doddie Foundation aims to raise funds to aid research into MND, and Alexander has donated everything Doddiethegreat earns to the charity – and on this showing, there will be plenty more.

Already a winner at Ludlow, the 5-6 favourite conceded lumps of weight to second-placed Kalmoor but ran out a four-and-a-half-length winner.

Both Henderson and jockey Nico de Boinville also donated their share of the winnings from the Racing TV-sponsored contest.