The progressive eight year old is among 11 entries that have been received for the Grade Two contest, which is the feature event on the seven-race card, for Jewson Halloween Family Day at the iconic Merseyside venue.

Do Your Job made a winning debut over fences at Warwick last season, before suffering three successive defeats at Grade One and Two level ahead of getting his career back on track eased in class at Newcastle on his penultimate start.

After watching Do Your Job sign off last season with victory in the Grade Two Future Champions Novices’ Chase at Ayr, Scudamore feels his stable star has a good opportunity to start where he left off.

On his one previous visit to Aintree, the son of Fame And Glory ran a fine race to finish runner-up in the Grade One Top Novices’ Hurdle at the 2021 Randox Grand National Festival.

Scudamore said: “It is very much the plan to go to Aintree as long as they get that bit of rain that is forecast.

“It was probably his best performance of the season when he won up at Ayr. These flat tracks really suit him and he has good form at Aintree over hurdles.

“The handicapper didn’t over react to his win at Ayr and he looks to have solid hurdles and chase form so it is not a bad mark to be going into the race on.

“We’ve done plenty at home and the team have done a great job so he should be pretty straight enough for this. He is often there or thereabouts on his first run of the season.

“If everything goes well and he puts his head in front it would be the perfect way to start this season for us, the owners and the horse.”

Although Do Your Job scored over two miles on his chasing debut last season Scudamore believes he is much more suited to his current trip, something he was confident would be the case despite failing to see it out over hurdles.

He said: “We started off over two miles last season but found out that was not really suiting him and as soon as we stepped him up to two and a half he looked much happier.

“Going up in trip was something we had always wanted to do but we tried it a couple of times over hurdles and for some reason he didn’t get the trip, but he was very big and gangly when he first came to us and he was probably just a bit weak.

“He was just warming into the race when he came down in the Henry VIII at Sandown Park. The way Edwardstone won I don’t think we would have beaten him but I’d like to think we would have been in the money

“Richard Patrick rode him in the Grade Two Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase at Kempton Park and said if he didn’t know better he wants two and a half and Richie McLernon said the same thing about him after the Grade Two defeat in the Lightning at Doncaster.

“On pedigree it suggests he should stay and it ended up being the right call and we might even think about stepping up further but let’s get this out of the way first.”