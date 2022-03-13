Diol Ker narrowly got the better of Ronald Pump in a thrilling finish to Sunday's BARONERACING.COM Leinster National Handicap Chase at Naas.

Sent off a well-backed 7/2 joint-favourite for trainer Noel Meade and jockey Sean Flanagan, the eight-year-old toughed it out after the last to get the better of Matthew Smith's horse by half a length. There were 12 lengths back to the third which was 14/1 chance Darrens Hope, while fourth went to Franco De Port representing Willie Mullins and Bryan Cooper.

Highland Charge was another big-race winner for the same jockey and trainer combination after he edged out Vina Ardanza in a dramatic finish to the Grade Three Bar One Racing Kingsfurze Novice Hurdle. There was little between the pair in the closing stages, and they did come close together, with Highland Charge (10/1) crossing the line a head to the good. Sean Flanagan had the Noel Meade-trained Highland Charge in second place as Deploy The Getaway set the pace. The race was wide open at the second last with Vina Ardanza making stealthy progress on the far rail. Deploy The Getaway looked the meat in the sandwich as Highland Charge and Vina Ardanza made their challenges, leaving those two to battle it out after being short of room between the last two flights. Slip Of The Tongue was two and a quarter lengths away in third place. The result was allowed to stand following a stewards’ inquiry.

Flanagan said: “We got close after the last, but I won cosy enough. He was good here the last day in what was a nice enough maiden. “The slower ground today was a big help to him. He’s a lovely horse.” Delvino gave trainer Mark McCrory his first winner as a trainer with a battling performance in the Bar One Racing Directors Plate Novice Chase at Naas. The seven-year-old mare saw off the attentions of the Jessica Harrington-trained Lifetime Ambition to land the Grade Three in the hands of Richie Deegan. Jeremys Flame led her three rivals for most of the two and a half mile journey until the evens favourite was passed by the two principals at the second last. Having the rail helped Delvino (9/2) while Lifetime Ambition was towards the centre of the course before moving closer to his rival. Delvino held a narrow lead over the last and asserted in the closing stages to score by three-quarters of a length.

McCrory took over the training of the Pat Conway-owned mare from Dermot McLoughlin this season and had shown promise in two outings for the Northern Ireland-based trainer. McCrory said: “That’s my first winner and to be in a Grade Three – I’m over the moon! “I’ve been with the owner in and out for nearly seven years now and rode a winner at Down Royal (in a hunter chase) for them on El Grande. “I started off in Stephen McConville’s when I was younger and rode a winner on the track and in a point-to-point.” Gordon Elliott enjoyed a first and last race double with Jack In The Box and Liberty Dance. Jack In The Box (11/4 joint-favourite) wore down long-time leader Kilbree Warrior to open his account in the Bar One Racing Prince Boosts All Favourites At Cheltenham Maiden Hurdle. Kilbree Warrior made the running to the final flight where Davy Russell delivered Jack In The Box got on terms at the last and go on to score by three lengths. Russell said: “He’s a big raw horse and he has a lovely attitude. He’s only five and you don’t want to ask him too much but going further is something that could be explored in time.”

Liberty Dance made hard work of landing the odds in the Bar One Racing Prices Available On Day 1 From Cheltenham Mares (Pro/Am) INH Flat Race. It was only in the final half-furlong the 1/5 favourite shrugged aside 33/1 outsider Saratoga Lass to win by three and three-quarter lengths under Jamie Codd. “This winners’ bumper is always a muddling race but in fairness once she got going into top gear the last furlong was fine. She won snug enough in the end,” said the winning rider. “We’ll see what Gordon wants to do. She probably wants two and a half miles and she’ll get it over jumps next year.”