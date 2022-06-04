With two dedicated channels featuring some of the most astute journalists and finest broadcasters in any sport anywhere on the planet, plus engaging, informative terrestrial coverage every Saturday and an increasing number of Sundays throughout the summer, I find it hard to kick up too much fuss at a race from Listowel popping up in the corner of the Racing TV screen midway through Saturday’s Cazoo Derby.

But I suppose that’s easy for me to say.

At precisely 4.37 I was travelling home to West Yorkshire after a few days working from a remote location not far from where I grew up – we can’t all head off to Epsom on the gravy train the first weekend of June.

And despite vaguely attempting to time the return journey around a potential stop at Rivington services, as the fireworks went off (!) to signify the horses safely getting to the mile-and-a-half start at Epsom, I was gazing nervously out of the passenger-seat window of a VW Touran admiring the acreage of Stott Hall Farm – the one in the middle of the M62 right on the top of the Pennines.

Nobody is trying to paint a bleak picture around the house in the middle of the motorway here – I’m sure it’s beautiful up there in the right light – but the 4G isn’t the strongest to put it mildly, and while others were seemingly up in arms about an RTV ‘split-screen’, I was facing up to the ‘black-screen-of-death’ on every app for which I madly scrambled.

So no pictures at all for me at the most crucial moment on Saturday – but just enough signal to pull through a slightly muffled Simon Holt commentary. And therein lies the beauty.

A sumptuous call from one of the best in the business guided me through the 2022 Derby, a race we’ll all be revisiting over the coming months after Desert Crown properly announced himself as a three-year-old colt of the highest calibre. And - you'll notice below - not a single mention of Listowel.

There are some significant issues in horse racing that need tackling urgently and races actually getting going as close to their scheduled off-time as possible is not at the bottom of the pile by any stretch, but occasionally it’s important to be grateful for what we do have. And Saturday provided a sharp reminder of that fact, personally.

So thanks, Simon – 532 words I absolutely relished, and won't get bored of hearing again any time soon.

“And they’re off for the 2022 Cazoo Derby – Nahanni misses the break but is scrubbed along. Up with the pace early Desert Crown with West Wind Blows, on the wide outside Changingoftheguard and also handy Star Of India and Glory Daze.

“They’re followed back in the field by Masekela chasing them up with Walk Of Stars and Piz Badile as they make the right-hand turn. Right on the inside is Royal Patronage continuing up the hill and then Stone Age just to the inside ahead of Royal Patronage, then Westover.

“Towards the rear of the field at the moment Sonny Liston is one of those along with Hoo Ya Mal, Nahanni who didn’t get away well, Grand Alliance is just about the back-marker and El Habib is also towards the back of the field as they head now towards the final mile.

“And it’s Changingoftheguard and Wayne Lordan that’s got across to the inside running rail to lead for Ballydoyle, West Wind Blows in second and then two more Aidan O’Brien runners close up – Star Of India on the outside of Stone Age in the green jacket worn by Ryan Moore.

“They’re followed then by Glory Daze, on the outside Desert Crown in a pretty good position about fifth or sixth, Royal Patronage on the inside, Westover in a pink cap towards the inner as they continue to make a left-hand turn, just about reaching the highest point of the course now.

“Walk Of Stars is in the midfield, Piz Badile is out wide of runners and then behind these Hoo Ya Mal towards the inside, Nations Pride in the all blue out wide, Masekela, Sonny Liston and then towards the rear El Habib is right out the back and Grand Alliance has been in the rear throughout the contest as they run down the hill, and Nahanni remains at the rear of the field as well.

“But it’s Changingoftheguard as they tumble down towards Tattenham Corner approaching the left-hander – Changingoftheguard from West Wind Blows, Stone Age in third, Star Of India in fourth and then Royal Patronage, Desert Crown travels well on the heels of the leaders under Richard Kingscote. And they’re followed by Glory Daze and Hoo Ya Mal.

“Changingoftheguard is challenged by West Wind Blows, Stone Age in third, Desert Crown blue jacket yellow cap beginning a run, a very handsome run down the outside! Westover is staying on well in a pink cap, then Hoo Ya Mal.

“And it’s Desert Crown that comes sweeping through to take it up – oh and it’s all over, surely?!

“Desert Crown has kicked right away, he’s sprinted away from them!

“Hoo Ya Mal in second, then Changingoftheguard, Stone Age, West Wind Blows and Westover – and it’s Desert Crown, by five, six lengths to Hoo Ya Mal and racing up towards the line – a sixth Derby for sir Michael Stoute, Desert Crown wins in sensational style – an easy winner!

“Tight second, Westover running on well on the near side of Hoo Ya Mal, and then back to Masekela in fourth followed home by Changingoftheguard, Stone Age, Nahanni, and El Habib ran on through late to finish midfield.”