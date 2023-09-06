Dick Poole Fillies’ Stakes preview: Soprano sets the standard in competitive race at Salisbury

“All these races are pretty hot, but we go there thinking that she’ll be pretty competitive.”

“I think a stiff six furlongs will really suit her and she’s got a wonderful action the filly, so she should really lap up the ground.

“She’s working very well and Ryan Moore can ride her so it’s all systems go.

“She seems in great shape after Newmarket. She ran a very good race that day and was just beaten by a better filly (Fallen Angel) on the day,” said Herbert.

Having seen the George Boughey-trained daughter of Starspangledbanner knock on the door on a few occasions now, Highclere’s managing director Harry Herbert is hoping she can finally enjoy her day in the big-race sun in Wiltshire.

An impressive winner on her introduction at Newmarket in early May, the Highclere Thoroughbred Racing-owned filly has since been placed in the Albany at Royal Ascot in June, the Star Stakes at Sandown in July and the Sweet Solera on the July Course last month.

Miaharris puts her unbeaten record on the line for trainer Owen Burrows and jockey Oisin Murphy.

Having supplemented her debut success at Sandown with a narrow victory in Listed company at Newbury last month, the Zoustar filly steps up to six furlongs as she goes in search of the hat-trick.

Burrows said: “We’re very happy with her and it looked as though she would appreciate the step up to six from her last run, so we’ll see. I wouldn’t mind to have been drawn in a little bit more, but it is what it is (stall 15).

“I’m not concerned about the ground really. She handled ground on the easy side of good at Newbury and it was similar at Sandown I think. It’s going to be a bit quicker at Salisbury, but I don’t have any worries about that.

“She’s always looked a talented filly. She was bought with Royal Ascot in mind, but as a typical breeze-up filly she just fell apart a bit and fair to play to the owner (Olly Harris) who has been very patient. Fingers crossed he’s going to reap the benefits now.”

Clive Cox is triple-handed, with the well fancied Symbology joined by a pair of bigger priced stablemates in Onthemoneyhoney and Unbreak My Heart.

York maiden winner Symbology has since finished third in the Princess Margaret at Ascot and the Lowther Stakes at York, while Onthemoneyhoney faces a rise in grade following a debut win at Windsor.

Unbreak My Heart won a minor heat at Bath on her second start before finishing a distant third in the Listed Empress Fillies’ Stakes at Newmarket.

Cox said: “I was really pleased with Symbology in the Lowther and I think she’s still progressing.

“It was a very pleasing effort at York and she’s come back well from there, hence the reason she’s turning out again on Thursday, and she’ll appreciate the dry conditions.

“Onthemoneyhoney won her only start and from a ratings perspective she’s got a lot to find, but she’s in excellent form and with the way the ground is I think she deserves a chance to run.

“Unbreak My Heart won on quick ground at Bath, they’re all in good order and a lack of alternative choices mean we’re going to give it a kick here.”