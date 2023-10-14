Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
City Of Troy powers to the line in the Dewhurst
City Of Troy powers to the line in the Dewhurst

Dewhurst reaction: David Cleary thoughts from the track

By David Cleary
15:51 · SAT October 14, 2023

Timeform's man at the track David Cleary with his early thoughts on City Of Troy's scintillating win in the Native Trail's Dewhurst Stakes.

City of Troy: perhaps the best Dewhurst winner in the last decade, arguably the most impressive in that period as well; little wonder he's a short price for both the Two Thousand Guineas and the Derby next year. With more to come, particularly over a mile or further, he's definitely as exciting a two-year-old prospect as we've seen in recent seasons.

Although there were some promising/useful rivals against him, all eyes were on the odds-on City of Troy beforehand and he didn't disappoint. Last seen winning the Superlative in appropriate fashion at the July Festival, City of Troy was every bit as commanding in landing the odds in the top two-year-old event of the year, by three and a half lengths from the recent Somerville Tattersall Stakes scorer Alyanaabi.

The Dewhurst wasn't run at a strong gallop and the winner made just about all, the second and third (Eben Shaddad) in those positions all the way as well, though it would be folly to suggest the winner was flattered. As in the Superlative, City of Troy tanked along and the way in which he drew clear in the final 300 yards was highly impressive. Although he's a good-moving colt, any doubt about his ability to handle the prevailing soft ground was swept away.

There's more than six months until we'll see City of Troy again. I for one can't wait!

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING