Dewhurst reaction: David Cleary thoughts from the track

City of Troy: perhaps the best Dewhurst winner in the last decade, arguably the most impressive in that period as well; little wonder he's a short price for both the Two Thousand Guineas and the Derby next year. With more to come, particularly over a mile or further, he's definitely as exciting a two-year-old prospect as we've seen in recent seasons.

Although there were some promising/useful rivals against him, all eyes were on the odds-on City of Troy beforehand and he didn't disappoint. Last seen winning the Superlative in appropriate fashion at the July Festival, City of Troy was every bit as commanding in landing the odds in the top two-year-old event of the year, by three and a half lengths from the recent Somerville Tattersall Stakes scorer Alyanaabi.

The Dewhurst wasn't run at a strong gallop and the winner made just about all, the second and third (Eben Shaddad) in those positions all the way as well, though it would be folly to suggest the winner was flattered. As in the Superlative, City of Troy tanked along and the way in which he drew clear in the final 300 yards was highly impressive. Although he's a good-moving colt, any doubt about his ability to handle the prevailing soft ground was swept away.

There's more than six months until we'll see City of Troy again. I for one can't wait!