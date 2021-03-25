Dettori ready for Dubai World Cup on Great Scot

Formerly trained by Tom Dascombe, for whom he was a Group Three winner, the five-year-old produced a career-best behind Mishriff and Charlatan last time out.

Dettori has already won the World Cup three times, in his Godolphin days on Dubai Milennium (2000), Moon Ballad (2003) and Electrocutionist (2006).

“He ran a great race in the Saudi Cup last month – it’s a good ride to get,” he said.

“The surface and trip will suit him, and he’s done nothing wrong in his prep for this race.”

Great Scot is owned by HRH Prince Faisal Bin Khaled, who believes he is capable of running a big race again on Saturday.

He said: “I’m particularly excited about this horse – he has really taken to the track and conditions in Riyadh, and his form here has been so consistent.

“I’m delighted he got to show how good he is against the internationals and the USA dirt horses.

“We are honoured to receive the invite to the Dubai World Cup and to represent Saudi Arabia on the world stage – and, you never know, perhaps bring home a first win for the country.

“Hopefully there will be many more opportunities for Saudi owners, trainers and jockeys to showcase their talents on the global stage in years to come.”