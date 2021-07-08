Frankie Dettori rooting for Italy in Euro final

The hugely popular Italian rider was at Wembley on Tuesday to see the Azzurri knock out Spain on penalties in their semi-final, but will not be there in person on Sunday night.

Looking back on England’s victory against Denmark – sealed by Harry Kane’s swift rebound from his own saved penalty, given after a contentious foul on Raheem Sterling – Dettori is expecting a tight affair.

He said: “I watched most of the match until you (England) got the phantom penalty and I decided to go to bed!

“I went to the Italy semi-final – I took Andrea (Atzeni, fellow jockey) with me, and my daughter. I was given tickets, so I thought it was a good opportunity, and it was a rollercoaster to be honest with you – I felt like I’d had seven rides at Royal Ascot afterwards!

“I’m not going to the final. I’m taking my wife away for a couple of days and didn’t realise it was on the same day as the final, but maybe it’s a good thing, in case we get beat! I’ll be hiding somewhere, and watch it by myself.

“I don’t think anyone could wish for a better final, and I think it will be close.

“I’m Italian and obviously I’ll be rooting for my country. But you are at home, you’ll have 60,000 people behind you as the 12th man – and that could swing it your way.”