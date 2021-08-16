Palace Pier won five Group One races for John and Thady Gosden, including the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville in 2020 and 2021.

The son of Kingman is only the third horse to record back-to-back victories in the Deauville showpiece – after Miesque in 1987 and 1988 and Spinning World in 1996 and 1997.

Palace Pier is also a dual winner at Royal Ascot, having taken last season’s St James’s Palace Stakes and this year’s Queen Anne, while his other top-level triumph came in the Lockinge at Newbury in May.

The four-year-old won nine of his 11 career starts, with both defeats coming in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot- finishing third to The Revenant in 2020 and filling the runner-up spot to Baaeed on what proved to be his final outing on Qipco Champions Day last weekend.