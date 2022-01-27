Sporting Life
Frankie Dettori poses in the infamous Black Sam telephone box at Bellewstown racecourse
Frankie Dettori poses in the infamous Black Sam telephone box at Bellewstown racecourse

Dettori forced to sit out Dubai action after testing positive for Covid

By Sporting Life
12:52 · THU January 27, 2022

Frankie Dettori will spend a short spell on the sidelines after testing positive for Covid-19.

The rider was due to be in action at Meydan on Friday, with the Saeed bin Suroor-trained Real World in the Zabeel Mile the highlight of his strong book of rides.

However, Dettori is now confined to his quarters for the coming days.

In a video posted on Twitter, he said: “I won’t be riding this weekend, as I’ve tested positive for Covid.

“I’m restricted in my room for a few days. I’m feeling a bit under the weather, but I’ve had my vaccine so we should survive.

“I’ll keep you posted, but I’m not going to be doing much anyway.”

