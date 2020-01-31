Frankie Dettori and James Doyle in action in Bahrain

Three cups are run in honour of the Crown Prince, in addition to the Bahrain Derby.

Dettori has three rides for Allan Smith, who is also supplying Doyle with his two rides on the card.

The feature race, the His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa Cup, will see Dettori on board last year’s winner, Thorkhill Star (pictured), also dual winner of the Bahrain Gold Cup, and Doyle on Rustang, who was third in the Bahrain International Trophy in November.