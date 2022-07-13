An impressive Classic winner, the Sir Michael Stoute-trained son of Nathaniel is unbeaten in three starts following his romp at Epsom.

However, the Saeed Suhail-owned colt, who was odds-on in some places for the the mile-and-a-half showpiece at Ascot on Saturday week, was a market drifter on Wednesday afternoon, with Coral eventually suspending their market

Desert Crown became the second Saeed Suhail-owned colt trained by Stoute to prevail in the Derby following Kris Kin’s success in 2003.

Hopes were high he would frank the Derby form, locking horns again with subsequent Irish Derby winner Westover, who had finished two and three-quarters of a length behind him in third at Epsom.

However, Stoute told the PA news agency: “He won’t be working tomorrow morning.

“We just have a little niggle that we are checking out on his foot.”