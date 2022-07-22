The unbeaten colt was an impressive winner at Epsom in June, but was forced to miss the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes when a foot problem emerged last week.

Desert Crown holds an entry for York on August 17 – but a trip to the Knavesmire is no longer a possibility.

Stoute said: “We are not going to issue any statements about it and not going to get into it. He is not going to York, though.”

Owner Saeed Suhail’s racing manager Bruce Raymond hopes the son of Nathaniel will be fit for autumn action, with potential targets including the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and Champion Stakes.

Raymond said: “We’ll try to prepare him for the end of the season, either the Arc or the Champion Stakes.

“I’ve not spoken to Sir Michael, but the York race is August 17, he’d need to be galloping by now.

“I just don’t think there is enough time to prepare him.”

In the absence of Desert Crown, Coral cut Baaeed to 4/5 favourite from 5/4 for the York showpiece.