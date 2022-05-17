David Simcock's Cash, second to Westover in the Sandown Classic Trial, is the shortest-priced horse (he was 16s generally) to be taken out of the race, with Bluegrass, Claymore, Magisterial, New London and Franz Strauss also amongst those who were scratched.

Aidan O'Brien has five left in the contest; Stone Age, Changingoftheguard, Ivy League, Star Of India and United Nations, while last year's winning trainer, Charlie Appleby, has just Nahanni and Walk Of Stars as things stand.

Donnacha O'Brien's Piz Badile, set to be ridden by Frankie Dettori, is still in there, with Joseph O'Brien also having a representative at this stage in Buckaroo.

Westover for Ralph Beckett, Eydon for Roger Varian, Royal Patronage for Charlie and Mark Johnston and Sonny Liston for Charlie Hills are other possibles.

Glory Daze, Grand Alliance, Hoo Ya Mal, Lysander, Masekela, Sir Bob Parker and West Wind Blows complete the 21 entries.