Desert Crown wins at York under Richard Kingscote

Desert Crown heads 21 left in Cazoo Derby after Tuesday scratching

By Sporting Life
14:07 · TUE May 17, 2022

Impressive Al Basti Equiworld Dante Stakes winner Desert Crown heads 21 left in the Cazoo Derby at Epsom on June 4 after the latest scratching stage.

David Simcock's Cash, second to Westover in the Sandown Classic Trial, is the shortest-priced horse (he was 16s generally) to be taken out of the race, with Bluegrass, Claymore, Magisterial, New London and Franz Strauss also amongst those who were scratched.

Aidan O'Brien has five left in the contest; Stone Age, Changingoftheguard, Ivy League, Star Of India and United Nations, while last year's winning trainer, Charlie Appleby, has just Nahanni and Walk Of Stars as things stand.

Donnacha O'Brien's Piz Badile, set to be ridden by Frankie Dettori, is still in there, with Joseph O'Brien also having a representative at this stage in Buckaroo.

Westover for Ralph Beckett, Eydon for Roger Varian, Royal Patronage for Charlie and Mark Johnston and Sonny Liston for Charlie Hills are other possibles.

Glory Daze, Grand Alliance, Hoo Ya Mal, Lysander, Masekela, Sir Bob Parker and West Wind Blows complete the 21 entries.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

