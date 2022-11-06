Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Breeders Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Chris Hayes celebrates Tahiyra's stunning wiin
Chris Hayes celebrates Tahiyra's stunning wiin

Dermot Weld pleased to see Meditate boost Tahiyra form

By Gary Carson
16:17 · SUN November 06, 2022

Dermot Weld was pleased to see Tahiyra’s form further enhanced after watching Meditate roll to a comfortable victory at the Breeders’ Cup meeting.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Meditate was a cosy winner of the Juvenile Fillies Turf at Keeneland on Friday night, after chasing home Tahiyra in the Moyglare Stud Stakes in September and also filling the runner-up spot in the Cheveley Park Stakes.

Weld opted to send Tahiyra, who has won each of her two starts, on a winter break following her two-and-a-quarter-length defeat of Meditate but her stock her certainly risen in her absence.

When it was put to him that Tahiyra’s form got a good boost in America, Weld said: “It did indeed, it was a very good performance by her.”

World Cup guide button - DELETE CAPTION

Tahiyra, who is a Siyouni half-sister to Weld’s former star and Breeders’ Cup Turf champion Tarnawa, is wintering at her owner the Aga Khan’s Gilltown Stud and Weld is anticipating a big 2023 for his new flagbearer.

He said: “She’s a very talented filly and we’ll look forward to the spring. She’s on her winter break, 48 hours after she won we decided she’d go on holiday and have a nice break.

“I think it will stand to her, to have made that hard call immediately after she won the Group One – off on holidays and gone.

“She’s a filly that will grow and develop, she just needs to grow and develop and strengthen a little bit more. I saw her the other day over in Gilltown and she looked magnificent.”

Tahiyra is a best-priced 4/1 favourite for next year’s QIPCO 1000 Guineas, with Meditate a general 6/1 shot.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING