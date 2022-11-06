Dermot Weld was pleased to see Tahiyra’s form further enhanced after watching Meditate roll to a comfortable victory at the Breeders’ Cup meeting.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Meditate was a cosy winner of the Juvenile Fillies Turf at Keeneland on Friday night, after chasing home Tahiyra in the Moyglare Stud Stakes in September and also filling the runner-up spot in the Cheveley Park Stakes. Weld opted to send Tahiyra, who has won each of her two starts, on a winter break following her two-and-a-quarter-length defeat of Meditate but her stock her certainly risen in her absence. When it was put to him that Tahiyra’s form got a good boost in America, Weld said: “It did indeed, it was a very good performance by her.”