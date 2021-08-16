Sporting Life
Tarnawa makes a winning return
Dermot Weld looking to Tarnawa to break Irish Champion duck

By Sporting Life
16:52 · THU August 26, 2021

Dermot Weld has yet to win the Irish Champion Stakes, but he will be heading to Leopardstown on September 11 with exceedingly high hopes for Tarnawa.

Weld, who went close with Free Eagle in 2015 when he was unfortunate behind Golden Horn in finishing third, could not be happier with his stable star.

She will arrive on a five-race winning streak which includes two Group One victories in France and a famous Breeders’ Cup success.

Tarnawa has only run once this season, when winning the Ballyroan Stakes easily, as Weld builds her up for a crack at the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Weld said: “We’re hopeful. At the top end it’s always difficult to get the stars as competition in world racing is so keen at the very top.

“We were unlucky a couple of years ago that we didn’t win it with Free Eagle as he got a bump off Golden Horn which cost him the race.

“She’s got a very good chance, she’s second-favourite for the race and a worthy second-favourite and I expect her to give a good account of herself.

“I thought she was magnificent (at Leopardstown), did everything very professionally and got a very confident ride off Colin Keane.”

After Leopardstown, all roads lead to ParisLongchamp, with Golden Horn the last horse won win both races in the same season.

“There’s no reason why she can’t (go on and win the Arc) but I’m equally aware of the strength of the opposition this particular year,” Weld told Horse Racing Ireland.

“I think we’ve walked into one of the most competitive years there’s been recently from a ratings point of view.

“Apart from the obvious other fillies (Snowfall and Wonderful Tonight) there are some outstanding, progressive three-year-old colts (Adayar) that will make it into a wonderful race.”

