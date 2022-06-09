Richard Kingscote revealed he is tempted to spend some of his prize money from winning the Cazoo Derby aboard Desert Crown at Epsom on a new motorcycle after admitting to sitting on a few before his five rides at Nottingham.
Since tasting glory aboard the Sir Michael Stoute-trained son of Nathaniel on June 4, the father of two insisted he had been left overwhelmed by the amount of well wishes after admitting it had taken him until “Monday or Tuesday” to read all the messages of congratulations.
After joking in a post-race press conference following his Classic victory at the weekend that he was considering buying a Ducati, the 35-year-old rider revealed he had gone one step further on Wednesday after visiting a motorbike dealership en route to the races.
He said: “It has been lovely all the well wishes. It is what you do it for and it has been a pleasurable few days.
“It wasn’t until Monday or Tuesday until I got through all of the messages. It was great for people to take the time out to say well done.
“I saw a few motorbikes this morning and I sat on a Ducati Panigale and I saw a couple of Honda CBRs which look better in the flesh. I’m definitely tempted to get one."
In recognition of his victory aboard Desert Crown at the weekend Kingscote was presented with a picture by officials at Nottingham of their victory together at the track in November, when the Saeed Suhail-owned colt made a winning racecourse debut.
Speaking after the presentation Kingscote claimed that there was not a better person to have won the Derby for than legendary Newmarket handler Stoute.
He added: “He is with the master. So often when you ride a horse that wins first time out they never quite do it again but he has done everything perfectly.
“He quickened up very well so it was pretty plain sailing. Luckily I had a couple of big screens to keep an eye on the rest of the field so I was able to enjoy it.
“Sir Michael is a phenomenal man and who better to ride the Derby winner for."
Having been out of luck on his first three rides of the afternoon Kingscote struck gold together with Stoute when striking gold aboard Picual, who got up on the line to land the Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Fillies’ Handicap (1m 2f).
Kingscote said of the 11/1 winner: “I was a bit slow away but she settled well and got into a rhythm. She stuck her head out well to be fair when she got balanced up.
“I was not entirely convinced she would get there but she balanced up and did some good work late which was encouraging.”
