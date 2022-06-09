Since tasting glory aboard the Sir Michael Stoute-trained son of Nathaniel on June 4, the father of two insisted he had been left overwhelmed by the amount of well wishes after admitting it had taken him until “Monday or Tuesday” to read all the messages of congratulations.

After joking in a post-race press conference following his Classic victory at the weekend that he was considering buying a Ducati, the 35-year-old rider revealed he had gone one step further on Wednesday after visiting a motorbike dealership en route to the races.

He said: “It has been lovely all the well wishes. It is what you do it for and it has been a pleasurable few days.

“It wasn’t until Monday or Tuesday until I got through all of the messages. It was great for people to take the time out to say well done.

“I saw a few motorbikes this morning and I sat on a Ducati Panigale and I saw a couple of Honda CBRs which look better in the flesh. I’m definitely tempted to get one."