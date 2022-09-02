Last year’s Derby and King George hero has not been since the Champion Stakes in October, where he was fifth having finished fourth in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe prior to that Ascot outing.

It was hoped he would make his comeback in the Coronation Cup at Epsom, but when that was ruled out attentions turned to Royal Ascot and then the Eclipse.

Now the Hilton Garden Inn Conditions Stakes could provide a springboard to major autumn targets.

The Charlie Appleby-trained Frankel colt is one of 10 possibles for the 10-furlong contest, with stablemates Dhahabi, Ottoman Fleet and Warren Point also featuring.

Haskoy – who could yet be supplemented for the St Leger – has been given an entry in the Coral Park Hill Fillies’ Stakes over the Leger trip. Ralph Beckett’s Juddmonte-owned filly is unbeaten in two starts to date, at Wolverhampton and York.

Last year’s Ascot Gold Cup runner-up Princess Zoe could run for Tony Mullins, while the William Haggas-trained Sea On Time is an intriguing contender having won her last three starts, most recently in a Salisbury handicap.

Roger Varian’s Eshaada, a winner on Champions Day last year, could also run.

The Cazoo May Hill Stakes has attracted 16 fillies, with Mark and Charlie Johnston seemingly holding a strong hand.

They can choose from the unbeaten Dance In The Grass who is already a Listed winner, Ferrari Queen and Sweet Solera winner Lakota Sioux.

Richard Hannon’s Magical Sunset looked very promising when beating the exciting Sakheer on debut, John and Thady Gosden could run Liftoff, while Aidan O’Brien’s Library is another likely type.

