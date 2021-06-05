Cazoo Derby reaction: What the beaten jockeys said

Verdict from connections of placed horses in Derby

MOJO STAR - 2nd

Owner Kiavash Joorabchian said: "It's very, very exciting. It's the first time I've been involved in The Derby and he's run a great race. It was a fantastic run. Richard (Hannon) and Rossa (Ryan, his retained rider, who is currently on the sidelines) always loved this horse and always spoke about him very highly. Today he proved it, and that's only his third run. You have to remember he's quite inexperienced and he's going to get better from here, and he's going to be brilliant. Richard has a lot of belief in the horse and thinks he can go further and further, so we are very excited.

"I remember when we bought him Ross Doyle was very keen on him. Since then we've been patient with him and it's proving to be very successful, as finishing second in The Derby is not an easy thing to do. We are a young operation - still a baby operation - and we are up against the big Goliaths. I'm loving being in racing."

Jockey David Egan said: "What a run! I followed the third round as I thought he was a horse who would take us into the race, and I got a lovely run up the inside. I committed for the inside and went for a gun run and he was tough to battle through the gap. The winner got first run and quickened away, but we were a game second. Although he's a maiden he could win a Group One. Everyone's thrilled."

Trainer Richard Hannon said: "He's always been the most gorgeous horse, so I was stunned when he didn't win his maiden at Doncaster. He travelled like a really good horse but didn't handle the undulations.

"This is a massive day for the owner. There's more to life than winning The Derby, and it's just what he needs. He wanted to come here and we always thought he was very good. He's got loads of horses and that will cheer him up. We've got enough money now from this to throw at some fancy entries."

HURRICANE LANE – 3rd

Trainer Charlie Appleby said: “He’s finished third in a Derby and is going to be a contender in some of the other big races in the year.”