Derby trials – and they’re off | Ben Linfoot on the Blue Riband Trial

Derby trial season is under way.

Well, sort of. It’s now 82 years since Blue Peter won the Epsom trial on the way to Derby glory – via a 2000 Guineas victory – with no horse doing the double since, so at what point does a trial not become a trial?

Let’s not give up on it yet. The Blue Riband Trial might’ve been that in name only for many years, but John Gosden has used the race as a stepping stone for some good ‘uns over the past decade, including So Mi Dar and Cracksman, and he had the 11/10 favourite in Uncle Bryn this time around.

The son of Sea The Stars was bidding to become Gosden’s seventh winner of the race but he fluffed his lines, his coltish tendencies in the paddock a pre-cursor to him being keen in the early part of the race, which didn’t help. He should come on for this, but his pre-race position as the shortest-priced British-trained runner in the Derby market looks suitably false and he's been shunted out to 33/1.

But as Gosden has seen the benefits of running Classic hopefuls in this April trial others have followed, notably Charlie Appleby who can simply do no wrong at the moment.

WIRKO was just his third ever representative in this race, following on from Moontime, who was eighth in 2014, and Bay Of Poets, third to the aforementioned Cracksman three years later, but his team are in red-hot form at present and this son of Kingman finished well to lead on the line.

This was his turf debut following on from two starts on the all-weather, but he settled well under William Buick in fourth on the inside and benefitted for being switched to the outside after he was outpaced with a couple of furlongs to go.

At that point it looked for all the world like Martyn Meade’s filly Technique would win, but she had a real fight with Uncle Bryn to get the lead and once she’d seen him off it was asking too much to repel the very late challenge of the winner as well.

Wirko kept on strongly to seal the victory and looked to handle the unique cambers without fuss, while Buick said in the post-race interview that his mount ‘was always going to improve for today’.

He’ll have to, of course, to have a say in the Cazoo Derby, for which most bookmakers introduced him at 16/1 in the market, with the exception of William Hill who can’t have been impressed considering their chest-out quote of 33s.

Aggressive laying of Wirko may well seem a risk worth taking considering the Ballydoyle battalions they have on their side, but I wouldn’t be so keen to unnecessarily take on an Appleby Derby hope.

He is the only man to break the Aidan O’Brien stranglehold on the Derby in the last four years, after all, and, while Wirko might not be classy enough and he might not even be the number one Epsom hope from the yard, he looks a smart prospect.