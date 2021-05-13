Cazoo Derby news: Gear Up on target

The Mark Johnston trained Teofilo colt is expected to appreciate stepping up to a mile and a half for the first time in the premier Classic, for which he is a general 33/1 chance.

Gear Up signed off last season with victory at Group One level in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud in France ahead of finishing fifth on his return to action earlier this month in the Group Two Dante Stakes at York, a run which connections are confident he will build on when stepped up in trip.

Charlie Johnston, son and assistant trainer, said: “Gear Up is still Epsom bound. Although he is a 33/1 shot I think, he deserves his place in the line-up as a Group One winning two year old and it would be no surprise to see him finish in the money.

“I don’t think he needs that kind of severe testing ground on which he won his Group One on last season, it is more the fact it inconveniences other horses. The extra test of stamina here will suit him as we expect him to be a strong stayer at a mile and a half.”