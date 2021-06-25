The top five lots at Tattersalls Ireland's Derby Sale

Appreciate It, Honeysuckle and Monkfish were all sold at Tattersalls Ireland's Derby Sale for three-year-old store horses in recent years, and John Ingles outlines the top five lots from the latest sale

Walk In The Park – Cuteasafox (€280,000) Offspring of Walk In The Park, sire of Willie Mullins’ star pair Douvan and Min, were in high demand, as he was responsible for four of the eight lots which sold for €150,000 or more, including the top two. The sale-topper was this half-brother to smart hurdler The Bosses Oscar who achieved a career-high Timeform rating (151) when runner-up in the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham in March for Denise Foster. T he dam was a fair hurdler, winning a mares' maiden at Limerick over two and a half miles, and is a half-sister to the dam of the useful novice hurdler Alaphilippe who won the Prestige Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock in February for Fergal O’Brien. The gelding was bought on behalf of The Bosses Oscar’s ambitious owners Noel and Valerie Moran and will join that horse at Gordon Elliott’s.

Euro 2020 - Knockout Stage Preview

Walk In The Park - Scandisk (€200,000) Few would have been surprised if this gelding had topped the sale, which he looked like doing until late on the second day. His dam, a two-year-old winner in Italy, has produced six winners but it’s the top-class Hurricane Fly who stands out among them, his 22 Grade 1 wins for Willie Mullins including the Champion Hurdle in 2011 and 2013. Hurricane Fly is by Montjeu, also the sire of Walk In The Park. The dam Scandisk is also the grandam of Tornado Flyer, a high-class chaser for Mullins, who was third in the Ryanair Chase in March. This gelding was bought by Michael Shefflin and Paul Holden with a view to winning a point with him and selling him on. The same pair bought Douvan’s brother Jonbon – another by Walk In The Park, therefore - at this sale two years ago before selling him for a record £570,000, after he’d won his point, to J. P. McManus.

Westerner – Mirazur (€160,000) This was another Shefflin/Holden purchase to make plenty of appeal on pedigree as he’s a full brother to the 2020 Champion Bumper winner Ferny Hollow, the pick of five winners out of their unraced dam. Unfortunately, Ferny Hollow was injured after making a winning debut over hurdles last season, earning a Timeform rating of 137P, though the runner-up, Bob Olinger, could hardly have done more for that form subsequently. This was already a very good family before Ferny Hollow came along as their grandam was a half-sister to the Champion Hurdle winners Granville Again and Morley Street. Like the same purchasers’ other big-money acquisition, this gelding is also due to go to pointing with a view to being resold afterwards.

Watch Ferny Hollow beat Bob Olinger on his debut over hurdles