The top five lots at Tattersalls Ireland's Derby Sale

Appreciate It, Honeysuckle and Monkfish were all sold at Tattersalls Ireland's Derby Sale for three-year-old store horses in recent years, and John Ingles outlines the top five lots from the latest sale
Offspring of Walk In The Park, sire of Willie Mullins’ star pair Douvan and Min, were in high demand, as he was responsible for four of the eight lots which sold for €150,000 or more, including the top two. The sale-topper was this half-brother to smart hurdler The Bosses Oscar who achieved a career-high Timeform rating (151) when runner-up in the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham in March for Denise Foster. T
he dam was a fair hurdler, winning a mares' maiden at Limerick over two and a half miles, and is a half-sister to the dam of the useful novice hurdler Alaphilippe who won the Prestige Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock in February for Fergal O’Brien. The gelding was bought on behalf of The Bosses Oscar’s ambitious owners Noel and Valerie Moran and will join that horse at Gordon Elliott’s.
Few would have been surprised if this gelding had topped the sale, which he looked like doing until late on the second day. His dam, a two-year-old winner in Italy, has produced six winners but it’s the top-class Hurricane Fly who stands out among them, his 22 Grade 1 wins for Willie Mullins including the Champion Hurdle in 2011 and 2013. Hurricane Fly is by Montjeu, also the sire of Walk In The Park.
The dam Scandisk is also the grandam of Tornado Flyer, a high-class chaser for Mullins, who was third in the Ryanair Chase in March. This gelding was bought by Michael Shefflin and Paul Holden with a view to winning a point with him and selling him on. The same pair bought Douvan’s brother Jonbon – another by Walk In The Park, therefore - at this sale two years ago before selling him for a record £570,000, after he’d won his point, to J. P. McManus.
This was another Shefflin/Holden purchase to make plenty of appeal on pedigree as he’s a full brother to the 2020 Champion Bumper winner Ferny Hollow, the pick of five winners out of their unraced dam. Unfortunately, Ferny Hollow was injured after making a winning debut over hurdles last season, earning a Timeform rating of 137P, though the runner-up, Bob Olinger, could hardly have done more for that form subsequently.
This was already a very good family before Ferny Hollow came along as their grandam was a half-sister to the Champion Hurdle winners Granville Again and Morley Street. Like the same purchasers’ other big-money acquisition, this gelding is also due to go to pointing with a view to being resold afterwards.
Already named Ecrin Vert, this French-bred gelding is by Doctor Dino, the sire of Docteur du Ballon who recently won his second Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris. Doctor Dino has also made his mark in Britain and Ireland, notably with the high-class pair Sharjah and Sceau Royal. There’s plenty of black type on this gelding’s catalogue page, most of it gained in France, including from half-brother Dream Wish, a useful chaser who won the Group 2 Prix Congress for three-year-olds at Auteuil.
Ecrin Vert also shares his grandam with the smart Richard Hobson-trained staying chaser Lord du Mesnil, winner of the Grand National Trial at Haydock in February, while further back this is also the family of Allaho who put up the best performance of the season when winning the Ryanair Chase in March. Bought by Joey Logan Bloodstock, he’s another due to go pointing.
This is another French-bred gelding, a grey already named Boldog, and was the more expensive of the two sons of Tiger Roll’s sire Authorized to go through the ring. Both of them are destined to race for Simon Munir and Isaac Souede who have good reason to support Authorized as he’s also the sire of the owners’ Raffles Face, currently one of the leading four-year-old hurdlers in France.
Boldog is a full brother to Belargus, a useful chaser (rated 137) who won twice at Sandown for Nick Gifford in the J. P. McManus colours last season, and he’s a half-brother to the dam of the useful Irish jumper Mitchouka (rated 143 over fences) who won a good handicap chase at Leopardstown in March. Otherwise, this is mainly a Flat family that includes the top-class French miler Bellypha, while the dam, who was placed in the States, has also produced a Group 3-winning two-year-old filly in France, Boldogsag.