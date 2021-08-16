Beaten on his first two outings, Zechariah had won well at Sandown before seemingly improving again for the step up to a mile in the Haynes, Hanson & Clark Conditions Stakes.

The son of Nathaniel put a fair distance between himself and the well-regarded Westover, with another five and a half lengths back to Charlie Appleby’s King Of Conquest.

“He was really good – I thought he acquitted himself very well,” said Meade. “I was a little concerned about the ground, but it worked out pretty well. It looked a fairly impressive win. On paper they looked a nice bunch. It was probably closer to a Listed race in terms of quality, but the question is what happens next.”