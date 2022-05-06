The Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt has only been seen on a racecourse once, when winning a Nottingham maiden in November that has a notable roll of honour – with a certain Mishriff taking it in 2019 and Space Blues the year before.

His price had been in freefall over the last week or so, and has shortened even further with news of a setback to Aidan O’Brien’s Epsom favourite Luxembourg.

Stoute, who last won the Dante with Carlton House in 2011, said: “He has only had one start as a two-year-old and won it nicely. He had a minor hold-up, which knocked him right off schedule and he isn’t ready to run until next week. We had no choice.

“He is not spectacular at home – he just does enough.

“I would have liked to have run him before this race, but there we are. We move on. We’ll go to York and see how he performs and comes out of it.

“It is early days. He is just a once-raced horse.”