Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien

Denmark enters Derby betting after making winning start at Naas for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore

By Sporting Life
16:29 · MON August 01, 2022

Denmark was introduced at 33/1 for the 2023 Derby at Epsom by Betfair after making a winning debut at Naas on Monday.

The son of Camelot was easy enough to back after appearing to let the first taste of competitive action get to him slightly in the preliminaries, but he overcame that greenness to win by three and a quarter lengths at 7/2.

Trained by Aidan O'Brien, Denmark's jockey Ryan Moore was content to track the pace set by Dubawi Spectre and race favourite View Taken (2/1), settling in fourth through the early stages of the one-mile Weatherbys GSB Irish EBF (C & G) Maiden.

Denmark made a forward move under pressure approaching the two-furlong marker and after coming to pick up the leaders with a furlong and a half to go, he was kept up to his work to stay on strongly in the closing stages and ultimately make an impressive start to his career.

The sizeable juvenile, introduced at 33/1 for next year's Cazoo Derby with Sky Bet, Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power, unseated Moore soon after passing the winning post but thankfully the horse and rider came to no harm.

