Denis O’Regan announced his retirement after partnering Solly Attwell in the opener at Navan on Saturday.

The rider completed his quest to ride a winner at all UK and Irish National Hunt racecourses earlier this month when successfully steering Fiveonefive to victory at Hereford. The Irishman has tasted plenty of success on some of the sport’s biggest days – including Cheltenham Festival victories aboard the likes of Inglis Drever and Tidal Bay during a successful association with owner Graham Wylie and trainer Howard Johnson. He won a Becher Chase at Aintree on the Dessie Hughes-trained Black Apalachi, who went on to be second to Don’t Push It in the 2010 Grand National won by Tony McCoy. Cape Tribulation won at both the Cheltenham and Aintree Festivals in 2012 for O’Regan and Malcolm Jefferson, and a year later the same horse won the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham.