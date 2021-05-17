Sporting Life
High Definition (left) chases home Hurricane Lane in the Dante
High Definition (left) chases home Hurricane Lane in the Dante

Aidan O’Brien expects High Definition improvement following Dante spin

By Sporting Life
10:24 · MON May 17, 2021

Aidan O’Brien is anticipating plenty of improvement from High Definition following his seasonal bow at York last week.

The Cazoo Derby entry finished third in the Dante after a planned outing in the Lingfield Derby Trial was scuppered by an unsatisfactory blood test.

High Definition, who won each of his two juvenile starts, came from off the pace on the Knavesmire, and O’Brien felt the way the race unfolded was possibly not ideal for his charge.

He said: “High Definition is in good form. He hasn’t done much since York.

“I was very happy. Four days before he wasn’t going to run and he’ll come forward plenty.

“We always give them 10 days to two weeks to get back into full work and then see where they are. Ryan (Moore) was very happy with him.

“The pace died a bit in the middle and it might have suited if it had stayed strong."

High Definition is a general 9/2 shot for the Derby at Epsom on June 5, with stablemate Bolshoi Ballet the 15/8 favourite.

