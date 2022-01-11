The JP McManus-owned gelding has flopped in all his four races since winning the Grade One Clarence House Chase at Ascot in January 2020.

His latest disappointing run came came in the Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase back at Ascot, where he trailed home 35 lengths behind impressive winner Lostintranslation when sent off the 3-1 favourite.

That was his first run since a wind operation and 301 days off the track, but he had been pleasing trainer Philip Hobbs.