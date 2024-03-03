Dee Capo takes charge for smart Leopardstown success

Dee Capo has a trip to Fairyhouse or Aintree on his agenda after returning to winning ways at Leopardstown on Sunday.

Gordon Elliott’s charge won twice earlier in the season but had been off the track since being beaten a neck in a Navan Grade Three back in November. Partnered by 5lb-claimer Danny Gilligan in the QuinnBet Hurdle, Dee Capo (3-1) travelled well throughout the extended two-and-a-quarter-mile affair, grabbing the lead from Ashdale Bob after jumping the last. Gilligan just had to keep his mount up the task on the run to the line, prevailing by a length and three-quarters. Elliott said: “He’s a nice horse and there is a lot of improvement in him from today. “He’d had a couple of quick runs and we said we’d freshen him up and have him back for the spring. I’d imagine he’ll go to Fairyhouse or Aintree. He looks like a chaser. “Danny gave him a good ride. Jack (Kennedy) is missing a few winners (due to a suspension) but that’s the way it goes. The horses are running well, which is important.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!