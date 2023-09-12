Decision over whether to send Constitution Hill chasing to be made next week

Nicky Henderson is set to announce next week whether Constitution Hill will remain over hurdles or pursue a fencing career this season.

The undoubted star of National Hunt racing has won each of his seven starts over the smaller obstacles to date, including a brilliant victory in the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March. With autumn fast approaching, connections must now decide whether to head down the same route this term or change tack – and the eagerly-anticipated news appears imminent. Speaking to Newbury Today, Henderson said: “We’ll announce what we’re doing next week. We’re still to-ing and fro-ing, so many things have to go right so whatever we do is a bit of a risk. We won’t send him chasing unless we’re absolutely sure. He’s had a great summer and we’re still weighing up our options.” The key to the decision appears to be whether the Seven Barrows handler feels the Michael Buckley-owned Constitution Hill possesses the required stamina to at some stage have a crack at the Cheltenham Gold Cup over three and a quarter miles.